The Bandini Trophy for the 29th edition has decided to change. Epicenter of the event no longer Brisighella as it has always been in history, but Faenza where on Saturday afternoon in the packed Masini Theater Kevin Magnussen received the coveted ceramic recognition of Goffredo Gaeta, the artist’s last work who died at the age of 85.

The Danish Haas driver set off from the ancient medieval village with a Dallara Stradale and, accompanied by Andrea Pontremoli, CEO of the Varano de’ Melegari company, went down to Faenza to receive the prestigious award where his wife Louise was waiting for him Gjorup, the haas team principal, Gunther Steiner and the technical director, Simone Resta. The link with Dallara is very close given that Haas has its single-seater built in the Parma factory.

Bandini Trophy press conference with Steiner and Magnussen Photo by Stefano Casadio

It is well known that the Bandini Trophy brings good luck to the driver who receives it and once again the tradition was respected because Kevin with the VF-22, a single-seater certainly not from the top positions (the American team finished the Constructors’ championship in eighth place) he took pole position in the Brazilian GP, ​​resulting in the fastest qualifying in Interlagos, giving the team directed by Steiner the first pole start since 2016, the year of the debut of Gene Haas’ team.

“Haas is a small team so winning pole position was a great satisfaction for us, also considering how difficult it is to stay ahead in the current F1” – admitted Magnussen – My next goal will be to get back on the podium after so many years ”, as he had dazzled on his debut with a second place in the 2014 Australian GP with McLaren.

At the Bandini Trophy there was Simone Resta, Haas director, Andrea Pontremoli, CEO Dallara, and Gunther Steiner. Haas team principal Photo by Stefano Casadio

Between half-joking Magnussen was amazed at the fact that he was chosen to receive the award: “I am very honored to receive the Trophy named after Lorenzo Bandini, a local hero who achieved important results with Ferrari. And if I think of all the champions who have withdrawn the award in the past, I still can’t explain why they awarded it to me…”.

The crowded Masini theater for the Bandini Trophy award ceremony Photo by Stefano Casadio

As for the future, Kevin looks forward to his new teammate, the German Nico Hulkenberg…

“I’ve never worked with Nico, but he’s certainly an excellent driver, very fast and with great experience. I think these characteristics will be useful to grow the team and I think that together we can do very well with Haas ”.