Blessed are the last, because if it rains they can be the first! Kevin Magnssen took pole position in the Sao Paulo GP. The Dane was the author of an extraordinary lap in the first run of Q3, hitting a fantastic 1’11 “674 on soft tires, when the conditions of the Interlagos asphalt had not yet wet. At his 140th Grand Prix Kevin won the first incredible pole with Haas and a well deserved result because he was unquestionably the fastest in changing conditions with a car that is certainly not the most competitive of the lot.

Formula 1 gave us a beautiful fairy tale in a crazy qualifying: Gunther Steiner’s embrace with Magnussen repays the American team for so many disappointments and difficulties. Kevin trimmed 205 thousandths to world champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman made a mistake at turn 8 and had to settle for second position which will allow him to start from the front row in the Sprint Race tomorrow afternoon.

Max had time to reach the result, while Sergio Perez was unable to finish a tight lap because he ended up behind Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari which was inexplicably sent to the track with intermediate tires, betting that it would rain, sooner than it is. happened for real.

And so third is George Russell with Mercedes. The Englishman exaggerates in the first run and puts the right rear wheel in the grass: George loses the W13 and ends up in the escape route of the curve do Sol. He manages to slow down to avoid ending up in the barriers, but spins and goes into the sand causing the inevitable red flag at 8’10 “. As he recovers the W13 starts to rain seriously and Russell can celebrate third place because it is impossible to improve.

Closing the second row is the resurrected Lando Norris: the McLaren Englishman was in doubt whether to turn or not after the food poisoning that forced him yesterday in the hotel with vomiting, nausea and diarrhea. Doctor Ceccarelli managed to put it back in order in one night and Lando was able to place the acute when it was necessary. Norris raises the hopes of the Woking team in the fight for fourth place in the Constructors.

Bad for Ferrari: Carlos Sainz complained about pit exit times and finished with a mediocre fifth place, even though he knew he had a competitive car. Among other things, the Spaniard will have to give up five positions on the grid on Sunday to replace the thermal engine.

It certainly went worse for Charles Leclerc: the Monegasque remained timeless. In the first run he was sent to the track with the intermediates (a crazy choice!) When it was clear to everyone that the track was slick: the wall called him to return to the pits when he had already passed the lane entrance. Ferrari has differentiated the strategy between the two drivers, but it is not clear why the intermediates ended up on the car of the driver vying for second place in the world championship.

Charles is again the victim of crazy choices on the Cavallino wall: “Nice call!” was the reaction of the prince, but he too could take the path of the garage. The rain that came after cut him out and Leclerc was out of time so he will start tenth.

The two Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso are sixth and seventh, ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes who was condemned by the red flag of his teammate. Tomorrow we will see a Sprint Race without too many tactics: in 100 km there will be the possibility of recovering some positions.

Alexander Albon does not enter the top 10 with Williams: the Thai Anglo ends 11th ahead of Pierre Gasly who in the last attempt covered four corners alongside Fernando Alonso who was already qualified. The Frenchman from AlphaTauri had to surrender despite having a car that he could aspire to something more.

Sebastian Vettel came within 3 thousandths of the single-seater from Faenza: the German in the good lap came along at turn 1 with Aston Martin and had to settle for 13th position, doing better than his teammate Lance Stroll 15th. The Canadian did not take advantage of the slick tire which went up to temperature committing a couple of mistakes in the stretch of track where he had started to rain lightly again.

Between the two “verdone” there is Daniel Ricciardo: the Australian did not find the right feeling with the Mclaren and disappointed finishing 1 “2 from the top, paying half a second from Vettel who preceded him. Bad Daniel who seems to have already abdicated …

Q1 began with the wet asphalt which dried very quickly, offering a roulette wheel for those who failed to emerge from the first trap. Nicholas Latifi grabs 16th place with Williams, but the Canadian was also at the top of the timesheet for a moment, before closing as the first of the excluded.

Behind Latifi are the two Alfa Romeos that made a bit of confusion in switching from intermediate to soft tires: the Chinese Guanyu Zhou managed to put his C42 in 17th place ahead of the more highly rated Valtteri Bottas, disappointing in this situation. : he had to rely on the weight of experience and, instead, he joined the young teammate.

Yuki Tsunoda also bad with the AlphaTauri: the Japanese is next to last and managed to get Charles Leclerc out of his mind, who found him in front of him at low speed. He did not find a good lap with the slicks Mick Schumacher last with the Haas: the German remained with the match in his hand in the decisive moment of the round. Too bad because the teammate has even collected the pole position!