Daniel Ricciardo’s adventure with McLaren and, at least for now, in Formula 1, is dragging towards the end with a series of performances and mistakes that have never been part of the repertoire of a talent such as the Australian.

The traffic lights turned off on the starting straight of the José Carlos Pace in San Paolo, after a few hundred meters – to be precise at turn 8 – Ricciardo miscalculated an overtaking attempt against Kevin Magnussen and hit him with the front wing , sending him into a spin.

The Dane from Haas tried to turn the wheel to get back in the right direction, but as he moved back he hit Ricciardo’s McLaren, putting both of them out of action. The error from which the contact arose is all to be assigned to the 33-year-old, who at the end of the race was put under investigation by the race marshals and, subsequently, penalized.

Accident between Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo was penalized with three positions to be served on the starting grid at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last event of the 2022 World Championship, for breaking appendix L Chapter IV of Article 2 d) of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code.

In addition to the three positions on the grid, Daniel also received 2 penalty points on his license, for a total of 8 accumulated so far. All this for having ruined the race of Magnussen, a great protagonist this weekend with the pole position of the Sprint Race obtained in Friday’s qualifying.

Ricciardo now has 4 points on his license to manage, but it will not be a problem for him and he will not risk missing races: next year – barring sensational twists – will not be at the start of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.