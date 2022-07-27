Together with the Alfa Romeo Sauber, the Haas has so far been the surprise of the 2022 season. After spending the last few years in the lower part of the standings, the American team has raised its head thanks to the new regulations and a single-seater, the Haas VF- 22, which seemed born well from the first race.

The US team, unlike the rest of its rivals, has decided to postpone the introduction of a new package until the next round of the Hungaroring by choosing to race with the same car from the beginning of the year practically until mid-season.

The 34 points collected to date, which allow Haas to occupy the seventh position in the Constructors in front of AlphaTauri, confirm the goodness of the decision of the top team.

Now, however, the time has come to understand if the work of the research and development department will make it possible to make a leap in performance, and Kevin Magnussen has made no secret of having a minimum of anxiety about it.

“This year we have seen that we have achieved higher performance than we thought we would achieve with this car, but in practice we have not done any updates since the winter tests,” said Magnussen at the end of the Paul Ricard Grand Prix.

“It was a bit surprising to see how much potential we were able to extract from the car.”

“We will now mount a package of updates and I do not deny that I am a little anxious to see if we will get an improvement over what we have now or if it will be a step backwards. It will be interesting to discover”.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Alex Albon, Williams FW44 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

The team made no secret of the fact that in Hungary the news will only be present on the Dane’s car, while Mick Schumacher will still have to race with the previous configuration.

When Magnussen was racing with the Haas in 2019, the team completely missed the development on the car and the team was forced to return to the original configuration mid-season.

“We would all like to put new parts on the car and go a few tenths faster, but I don’t think it works like that” said the Dane who also said he was aware that the leap in quality made by Haas also depends on the regulatory revolution that has entered. in effect this year.

“Last year the team raced with a car that is practically similar to the one in the last four years or so. So, even if the car is different and updated, the philosophy is still the same, while the 2022 one is completely new and I think this is one of the reasons why we are finding better performances ”.