Magnussen and De Vries were due to start 19th and 20th respectively on the grid, so both of their teams decided to violate parc ferme rules and make changes to the cars with a minimal penalty.

In Magnussen’s case, Haas chose to tweak its VF-23’s trim.

De Vries’ changes however are much wider in scope, with the AlphaTauri swapping the Dutchman’s rear wing and beam wing to an earlier specification, after struggling with straight-line speed in Saturday’s Sprint . In addition, changes were made to the suspension of his AT04.

The AlphaTauri also took the opportunity to install a new battery and a host of Honda-supplied electronics.

As this is the third set of every component in De Vries’ power unit for 2023, with only two examples allowed for the full season, this would have resulted in a grid penalty, but that was absorbed by the pitlane start.

The AlphaTauri had brought a new rear wing and beam wing to the Red Bull Ring in an attempt to improve efficiency for the Spielberg round.