Multinational money transfer company MoneyGram has become Haas’ principal title for the 2023 season and beyond in a multi-year deal.

The deal was sealed after the team severed its deal with previous title sponsor Uralkali – a Russian chemical giant owned by Dmitry Mazepin, father of former driver Nikita – ahead of the 2022 season, in response to the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine.

Haas also faced the early end of a sponsorship deal in 2019 when the team ended its contentious relationship with beverage company Rich Energy.

Reflecting on his second stint in F1, Magnussen said he would have had more fun in a competitive car, but that the thrill of the chase kept him “hungry”.

He explained that the deal with MoneyGram has created cause for optimism within the Haas team and that the partnership has “changed the situation” for everyone involved.

“Obviously it’s more fun when you’re strong and competitive, but there’s also something satisfying about the chase. I know with this team you sometimes come in waves and come and go,” said Magnussen.

“I think we’re in a moment right now where we definitely want to try and move forward.”

“And I think at the moment, as a team, there is a lot of reason to be optimistic, that the future is very bright for us.”

A Haas F1 team press conference is held with Alex Holmes, CEO of MoneyGram, Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“We have a great sponsor with MoneyGram. They have changed the situation of the team a lot. I think from here on out there is a very good reason to be focused and committed to get back to where we want to be.”

Haas team principal Gunther Steiner added that the team was in discussions with other sponsors to ensure greater viability for the team and that interest was strong due to F1’s better publicity work.

However, he cautioned that adding more sponsors to the team’s roster won’t be an immediate operation and that potential sponsors and partners will need to do their due diligence before committing to a deal.

“There’s still a lot of interest in the overall reports, but we’re talking to different parties at the moment,” he said.

“There’s a lot of interest and I think you can tell when you see during a race weekend how much publicity there is on the track and stuff like that.”

“We have a lot of discussions going on. In a normal sponsorship negotiation, people want to know the facts and everything, they take their time and are in no rush to sign on for next year. But the discussions are good.”