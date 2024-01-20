Thirty years have passed. But the memory remains engraved in the memory of those who had experienced Ayrton Senna's drama at the 1994 San Marino GP with the Williams FW16 live on TV. The broken column, the killer suspension arm, the tragedy. F1 has been different since May 1st. The history of racing has changed, but the value of “Magic” has remained uncorrupted. Years pass and the legend of him does not fade. It is an extraordinary phenomenon because the younger generations have discovered Ayrton's greatness as a driver and as a man.

A champion who goes far beyond the three world titles won and whose aura has emerged from the racetracks, where other myths have remained confined, prisoners of their talent and their time. Anyone looking for an answer to why all this must go to Castel San Pietro Terme, the town located halfway between Bologna and Imola. You cannot miss the “Magic” photographic exhibition which was set up in the Contemporary Art exhibition hall in via Matteotti, 79 in the beautiful historic centre.

Photo by: Franco Nugnes Signatures at the “Magic” exhibition on Ayrton Senna in Castel San Pietro Terme

Enthusiasts and the curious will find 60 strictly black-white images by Angelo Orsi and Mirco Lazzari, two masters of photography who were able to capture Ayrton's soul in their shots. The exhibition, which is traveling and will arrive in Imola on 21 March (the Brazilian's birth date), highlights the figure of Senna. Of course, there are the single-seaters, the victories are celebrated, but from the chiaroscuro emerges the multiple and varied personality of Beco.

The color would have taken something away from this event which frees Senna's spirit and testifies to the value of his being “Magic” (there could not have been a more appropriate title…). The exhibition is open in the afternoon and is worth a visit before closing on February 29th. It is the event that opens the thirty-year anniversary celebrations. There will be many, more or less important in different parts of the world. It would be a shame to lose this one just because it wasn't promoted enough…