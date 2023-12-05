The contract hasn’t been signed yet, but it seems like it’s just a matter of (short) time. The city of Madrid will have its Formula 1 Grand Prix, on a city track built around the area that houses the IFEMA conference centre, in the north-east of the capital. There is also a date, and it would be 2026, which immediately raised a question given that the current contract between the Catalunya circuit and Formula 1 expires at the end of the same year.

If everything is confirmed, Spain would find itself hosting two Grands Prix for a year, before the handover. The double race on Spanish soil could be to the detriment of one of the venues already on the calendar, given that the maximum number of Grands Prix envisaged by the current Concordia pact is twenty-four. However, the new “Concorde agreement” will come into force in 2026, so it cannot be ruled out that the limit currently in force may be adjusted.

Will the Spanish GP move to Madrid, putting the permanent Barcelona circuit in crisis?

However, there is another aspect that worries the general motorsport movement. There are eight city Grands Prix currently on the calendar: Jeddah, Melbourne, Miami, Monaco, Montreal, Baku, Singapore and Las Vegas. Starting from the latest arrival, namely Las Vegas, it is an event that has not taken away space from permanent circuits, its arrival on the calendar has not been to the detriment of other events, Austin will continue to move forward. Las Vegas was an addition, as was the case with Miami. However, it is another thing to introduce a citizen who is going to oust a racetrack that has hosted the Spanish Grand Prix for 33 years.

The facility was inaugurated in 1991, as part of the revitalization plan of the area which hosted the Olympic Games the following year, and since then it has always been the route of the Spanish Grand Prix as well as the site of many tests thanks to the high technical level of the layout. Taking Formula 1 away from a racetrack means depriving it of its primary source of income and exposing it to a financial crisis that could put its very survival at risk. These are tracks that over the years have faced significant investments precisely to meet the standards imposed by Formula 1, but without its presence they would risk a financial crash.

What are defined as ‘old school tracks’, i.e. the historic circuits where Formula 1 has been stopping for many decades, find themselves in a difficult situation having to deal with financial offers from new venues, such as those in the Middle East and the United States, which pay more than double (in some cases even quadruple) to be able to host Formula 1. In the case of Germany and France, two nations which left the calendar, a general interest in Formula 1 which was not high also weighed which led the promoters to decide not to bear the risks of a budget in the red, but in the case of Spain the scenario is different.

For the first time we would be faced with a nation that sets aside the Grand Prix on a permanent circuit to make room for a citizen. It will undoubtedly be a good deal for Formula 1, the funds available will certainly be greater, but there is a fundamental problem. A street circuit exists for a week, then is dismantled and disappears until the following season. It is not a structure useful to the general movement of motorsport, capable of hosting other categories and tests, which is the role that a racetrack plays.

If the tendency becomes increasingly to race in cities at the expense of permanent circuits, the entire motorsport movement will be affected in the long term. It’s a delicate issue, because Formula 1 ultimately does its job, and it’s not up to it to have the world of motorsport at heart. That’s what the International Federation is there for, and it will be up to it to maintain a balance that does not put the life of the racetracks, the permanent heart of motorsport, at risk.