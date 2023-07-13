The statement was made on Thursday by José Vicente de los Mozos, president of the executive committee of the IFEMA exhibition and convention center, located northeast of the Spanish capital.

Opened in 1991, IFEMA has grown into a major conference and convention centre, and there is enough land in and around it to form the basis of a circuit, using the existing buildings.

It is managed by a consortium of public bodies, made up of the City of Madrid (31%), the regional administration of the Community of Madrid (31%), the Chamber of Commerce of Madrid (31%) and the Montemadrid Foundation (7%) .

Since March, the city has hosted the officially sanctioned and well-received F1 Show, which in fact served to get the city to apply to host a race.

“I know when we will sign and when we will,” de los Mozos said of a future match deal, Europa Press reported.

And he added: “We followed the procedure that was indicated to us. The Spanish Automobile Federation was informed from the very first moment, we signed the exclusivity agreement and are now proceeding with the contract”.

He underlined that the event will generate 500 million euros for the region and that it will be “not a race, but an experience, the best in Europe”.

Barcelona has an agreement to run the Spanish GP until 2026 and it is not yet clear if the plan is for the new event to take on this title or if it will run as the Madrid GP.

Speaking to the Beyond the Grid podcast, Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali recently played down the prospects of a race in Madrid, while acknowledging the current boom in the sport in Spain.

“It’s true that Madrid wants to host a match in the future,” he said. “And no decision has been made so far. This is another great sign of the health of F1.”

“And this is the right race, which will not involve any political discussion, just a commercial, technical and sporting discussion that we will have over the next two months.”

“And for the good of F1 we ​​will make the right decision. I’m sure of that. But we have to remember that we still have years on our contract with Barcelona, ​​and we are very, very happy with the way Barcelona are handling the future, because obviously this it has helped them react, to push for the improvement that is needed at all levels, everywhere.”

“And then this, of course, at a time when Fernando Alonso is achieving incredible results and Carlos Sainz is at Ferrari. Both have many fans.”

“We see TV viewing figures growing incredibly well in Spain. So the market is very, very strong now. So it’s great to have that kind of hope for the future.”

Although Spain briefly supported two events in Barcelona and Valencia, Domenicali insisted times have changed and that was unlikely to happen again.

“The business wasn’t that big at the time,” he said. “And we still had a calendar focused on Europe. Today we have a world calendar, with bigger and more races, for sure.”

“But I think in Europe, even in the future, we expect to see races where the principle of rotation can be applied, but not two in the same year.”

The Madrid area has already hosted F1 when the Spanish GP was held in Jarama, east of the city and not much further from the center than the new venue.

The circuit first hosted the race in 1968, initially alternating with Barcelona’s Montjuich Park, which coincidentally, like the proposed new venue, was a street circuit adjacent to an exhibition facility.

Montjuich was closed after the tragic 1975 race and Jarama briefly became the permanent home of the Spanish GP, until it held its last F1 event in 1981. The race was then revived at Jerez in 1986 before relocating at its present location in 1991.