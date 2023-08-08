The F1 cars of tomorrow: lighter weight and better sound?

Formula 1 drivers have struggled to digest the impact with the new generation of cars. At the beginning there were those who had defined them as “trucks” when cornering, due to the increase in weight between 2021 and 2022 of around 46 kg, and even now there are those who want to lower the minimum threshold. Naturally, among these are the riders: lower weight means higher speed, better driving sensations and also less risk in the event of an accident.

Although the 2026 power unit regulations seem to force cars to further increase the minimum weight (in ten years it has risen from 642 to 798 kg net of fuel) and give even more importance to the electric, according to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem cars can be put to diet and have a better sound.

The words of Ben Sulayem

“We are thinking about it and we are talking about it with Stefano Domenicali, I think it is feasible, it would be better for everyone. I also drove in rallies and wanted anything but heavy cars“, these are his words to the Germans of Motorsport-Total. “I have already spoken to my team at the FIA: we want lighter cars and better sound“.

The battle with Liberty Media continues

Just as Liberty Media underlines – with all rights – its autonomy on the commercial aspects of Formula 1, the Federation asserts its authority in “government” areas, such as admission to more than two teams starting from 2025 and the new engine regulations. Although there is a common understanding with Domenicali, Sulayem therefore made it clear that the cars of the future will be the direct expression of the FIA ​​alone: ​​“The decisions are up to us. If Stefano also wants these changes, he’s fine, we’ll agree. But we implement them, and we will not do it because a team or the FOM wants it (of which Liberty Media is the owner, nda) but because it’s the right thing for the sport. We have to be careful who has what job. Clarity is always good for the future: meddling in the other side’s affairs is not good“. The Emirate had the opportunity to clash with Liberty Media on the separation of competences when he commented in controversial tones on the 20 billion dollar offer by the Saudi fund PIF to acquire Liberty Media, receiving in response a very harsh letter from the lawyers of the Circus .