Delayed debut

This is how it happened: the ’76 season was now compromised and to make its debut immediately type 78 it would only give the opponents the opportunity to have time to copy it in view of the following season. The postponed debut gave time to systematically test the prototype car and Lotus took advantage of the experience of Nigel Bennet, ex Firestone, to equip it with advanced measuring instruments: the first correlation problems between the wind tunnel and track data also appeared , with the latter being 20% ​​lower than expected… but still decidedly promising. At its debut, many didn’t understand it, thanks to the misdirections put in place by the Lotus team which aimed to bring attention to the transmission. The quickest to grasp its essence was Arrows, but late in the season and its creator, Tony Southgate, came from Lotus… At the first race the type 78 normally passed the checks, the doubts about legality, which were the first to have Lotus technicians, did not manifest themselves also because the side bulkheads, initially adopted, were flexible elements, completely similar to what was already in use and tolerated for a few years. The rapid increase in competitiveness sparked attention and late in the season, when actual mobile bulkheads were introduced, the departure from the regulation (which prohibited mobile aerodynamic devices) became more marked and the doubts were accompanied by bitter controversies.

The tangle between the will of the political power, the conflicting interests of the teams, the alleged regulatory difficulties in limiting the phenomenon (having tolerated the flexible bands) is too intricate to be addressed in a few lines, the conclusion is that it continued between clashes and compromises for 6 years before definitively banning them and imposing the flat bottom in ’83. Returning to the type 78, well I can’t help but start with the memory of the amazement that I had when I saw it (on TV) sometimes overtaking on curves following unusual external trajectories; thanks to the surplus of aerodynamic load that it had over the competition and which increased hand in hand with the evolution of the side strips: in the ’77 seasonin 17 races and 34 starts, Mario Andretti led the greatest number of laps, obtained 7 pole positions and 5 times on the podium including 4 victories and a 2nd place, while with Gunnar Nilsson, 2 times on the podium including 1 victory and 3rd place. Despite this, both Championships escaped.

In addition to the undisputed value of the competition, a couple of internal causes above all undermined the chances of final success: the most important was the lack of general reliability (accused 13 times out of 34 starts, 7 of which were due to the engine) and the non-optimal aerodynamic balance . On thecarnage of engines there was sarcasm on the part of the mechanics too, about the specimen 115 one of them wrote: “This engine is guaranteed until 3PM Saturday 16 July 1977″… exactly the start time of the GP at Silverstone. The aerodynamic balance was affected by the load provided by the ground effect which was too advanced, making the car “pointed” and therefore oversteering. To try to correct its behavior, the technicians were forced to make various compromise calibrations, such as loading the rear wing, hardening the front anti-roll bar… but the side effects were the loss of speed in a straight line, the increase in degradation of the front tires … It was also written that Lotus had fitted a very limited slip differential, again to induce understeer. A possibility which, however, appears unlikely considering that the Hewland FGA differential, used on the 78, is of type cam&pawl, therefore not calibratable and not even easily modifiable. However, the car had surprising traction when exiting slow corners, which made the red herrings credible which, as mentioned, attempted to shift attention to alleged secrets of the transmission.

Furthermore there was Andretti who, thanks to his experience in American races, was able to systematically act both on the calibration of the anti-roll bar (rear) and on the differentiated emptying of the 3 tanks to achieve the desired behavior of the car. In short, there were several elements to confuse the competition. All the development work on the type 78 was transferred to the 79 at the end of the season and in particular the most significant changes were: the compaction of the 3 tanks into a single one, behind the pilot, to avoid having shape (and balance) constraints in the conformation of the lateral wing profiles and the removal of obstacles downstream of the latter to improve the extraction effect of the divergent part of the back. The Type 79 literally dominated, allowing Mario Andretti to become World Champion 1978, a Ronnie Peterson to occupy the 2° position and to Lotus to win the Constructors’ Championship. We are at the conclusions: in the first 2 races of the season just mentioned, the 79 was not ready, the team then fell back on the 78 which did not disappoint, allowing Andretti and the newcomer Peterson to win them both, one each. The 78, now at the peak of development, was therefore still very competitive and had probably retained a margin over the competition… to win again. His adventure, however, ended there, without world laurels, but not his fame: the type 78 it will go down in history for having opened the era of modern automotive aerodynamics, marking one of the most significant and least borrowed turning points from other sectors.

