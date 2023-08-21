Various technical regulations have marked the evolution of Formula 1 over the years. However, in their succession, they have always dictated a gradual change, building each step on the knowledge accumulated up to that moment. The ground effect regulations of 2022 instead mark a revolution, a clear break with the past. The references of the past vanish, leaving the lost teams to rebuild their certainties. The statements collected and reported in recent months on FormulaPassion they outline a framework in which teams continue to experiment, fail and learn, a process that is still far from over.

A new philosophy

The 2022 regulatory change goes deeper than shapes, going to rewrite the concept with which cars work to find performance. Although with different dimensions and geometries, for thirty years until 2021 the cars were based on a flat bottom, exploiting the interaction between the air flows and the ground to generate load. The basic principle is also valid for the current generation, but thanks to the three-dimensional bottoms and Venturi channels it is now taken to a higher level. However, this does not simply amplify what has been done previously, but introduces a series of physical phenomena and problems previously absent.

“This regulation, particularly in terms of what can be gained with the ground effect and from the proximity of the ground, opens up a very large field in the study of geometries and flow fields (the distribution of air speed and density in space and time, ed.). This was not very evident at first…. or maybe it wasn’t for us”. Words by Andrea Stella, which perfectly sum up how engineers are still studying the physical phenomena that have taken over with the new regulations, above all the well-known porpoising. Thus it happens that Mercedes in 2022 creates a car that is too low and sensitive to jumping, only to err on the side of caution the following year and fall into the opposite extreme. However, there are still many behaviors on which clarity is slowly being made.

The importance of suspensions

Another aspect that the teams have struggled to understand is the great dynamic sensitivity of the new cars. On current Formula 1 cars like those of the past, the aerodynamic load depends on the distance and orientation of the surface with respect to the ground: different angles and heights from the ground correspond to different load values. However, unlike the previous cars, aerodynamic performance no longer depends only on driving conditions, but is a lot more sensitive to speed of passage from one state to another.

“With the old regulations, which we had a good understanding of, there was no need to study the car in the same dynamic sense”, Andrew Shovlin explainshead of Mercedes track engineers. “You determined how it behaved at a certain bank angle, steering angle or at certain heights from the ground and in doing so you captured everything that happened. Now, however, the flow structures under the machine are much more complicated and transitory”.

In a regulation that focuses on aerodynamics, the protagonist becomes the mechanics. The winning key is to ensure a controlled movement of the car relative to the ground, task that belongs to the suspensions. It is no coincidence that in describing the merits of the RB19 the Red Bull leaders dwell on the suspension. The problem is that these in turn have been simplified by the 2022 regulations, which have banned solutions such as inerter and gas springs that would have proved to be very useful instead. Mechanics is therefore another field in which the teams still have to rebuild their certainties.

Performance or balance

The new single-seaters are more sensitive to driving conditions and the speeds at which they change, making it difficult to predict the exact impact of new features on the car. Witness the recent decline of Aston Martin, commented by Mike Krack: “We are constantly pushing development and these cars are so complex that each change impacts other areas of the carThere are side effects. When you make changes to the machine, there are few who work in isolation.”

The result is that development in the wind tunnel can improve the car’s overall performance, at the risk, however, of compromising its behavior and the sensations transmitted behind the wheel. The Team Principal continues: “These cars are very complex. Developing no longer means simply increasing the load more and more. Very often you go to introduce characteristic changes to the car or create other effects”. Words, those of Mike Krack, which echo Andrea De Zordo, Chief Designer at Haas: “You try to optimize what makes the car go faster. Maybe to do this you give up something that would make it easier to drive, but you can’t grow the two aspects together”.

Grow to understand

That of the Formula 1 with ground effect is similar to the problem of the dog chasing its tail. Understanding the new field of study is essential to grow, but at the same time it is the progress made with the development that helps to discover new phenomena. The striking example is that of the bodywork. For over a year some teams have played down the benefit of a certain shape of the bellies, only to convert to Red Bull style sides.

To reach this awareness, it was necessary before the funds reached a certain sophistication. “As the fund becomes more and more sophisticated and efficient”comments engineer De Zordo. “Therefore some things that didn’t work before now do, are “self-sustaining”, even if it is not a correct term. When you get to that level, new doors open up.”. Doors that have allowed the teams to better understand the interaction of the upper aerodynamics with that of the bottom.

The level of sophistication of the fund depends in turn on that achieved in the other areas, allowing you to illuminate other areas in the shade and make new discoveries. The bottom of the RB19 exhibited in Monaco is emblematic of the advantage gained by Red Bull in terms of understanding, astounding the rivals themselves. Andrea Stella comments: “Going forward, watching what others were doing, we saw that you could do racing in a certain way, but there was always a higher level to draw from. The rules seem restrictive but they are not and we have seen it with ever more different shapes, in the bodywork, in the bottom and also underneath, as we saw in Monaco when some single-seaters were lifted by the crane”.

The general picture is one in which hardly anyone has yet fully understood the implications of the new regulations, a scenario which explains the vast advantage of one team over the others. When a new technical regulation arrives, the gaps are often large, as it is only when the teams fully understand the cars and get closer to their maximum potential that the competition becomes more evenly matched. The problem is that in 2022 we started with even less experience than usual, which is why even in 2025 the knowledge will still not be equal to that gained at the end of the previous regulatory cycles. For this it is important that the 2026 regulations ensure basic stability in the aerodynamic philosophy, helping to bridge the thirty-year gap from the skills developed in the last technical era.