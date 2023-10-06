F1 Qualifying Qatar, the starting grid
|1st Row
|1. Max Verstappen 1:23.778
Red Bull
|2. George Russell 1:24.219
Mercedes
|2nd Row
|3. Lewis Hamilton 1:24.305
Mercedes
|4. Fernando Alonso 1:24.369 Aston Martin
|3rd Row
|5. Charles Leclerc 1:24.424
Ferrari
|6. Oscars Plates 1:24.540
McLaren
|4th Row
|7. Pierre Gasley 1:24.553
Alpine
|8. Esteban Or with 1:24.763
Alpine
|5th Row
|9. Valtteri Bottas 1:25.058
Alfa Romeo
|10. Lando Norris st
McLaren
|6th Row
|11. Yuki Tsunoda 1:25.301
AlphaTauri
|12. Carlos Sainz 1:25.328
Ferrari
|7th Row
|13. Sergio Perez 1:25.462
Red Bull
|14. Alexander Albon 1:25.707
Williams
|8th Row
|15. Nico Hülkenberg 1:25.783
Haas
|16. Logan Sargeant 1:26.210 Williams
|9th Row
|17. Spears Stroll 1:26.345
Aston Martin
| 18. Liam Lawson 1:26.635
AlphaTauri
|10th Row
|19. Kevin Magnussen 1:27.046
Haas
| 20. Guanyu Zhou 1:27.432
Alfa Romeo
F1 Qualifying Qatar, the news
Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix saw the usual stand out once again Max Verstappen, who reached his tenth pole position of the season, his first in his career on the Lusail circuit. The Red Bull champion once again tore up the competition, edging out more than four tenths of a second from the runner-up, George Russell. The Mercedes Englishman will start on the front row alongside Verstappen, but in reality he wasn’t the second fastest in Q3.
In fact he had done better than him Lando Norris, who was faster than his compatriot by a couple of tenths. However, the McLaren representative had to leave parc fermé immediately before the interviews because his time trial was mockingly cancelledafter another time had already been taken away from him previously, again for failure to respect the track limits.
However, McLaren’s misfortunes are not over: In fact, Oscar Piastri’s best time was also removed, which thus drops from potentially third to sixth. Hamilton and Alonso therefore climb to the second row, while Leclerc – with the best of the Ferraris – he goes from seventh to fifth position. Gasly, Ocon and Bottas complete the top-10, as well as Norris, who fell to tenth place without a valid time.
Already in Q2 there was no shortage of twists and turns. Among the big names, in fact, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez had to say goodbye to the company early, both eliminated despite the means available. The Ferrari driver had to settle for the 12th time, while Perez fared even worse, with the 13th fastest time. The Mexican actually would have made the cut, but his best Q2 result was canceled due to an exit beyond the track limits. Already in Q1, however, Lance Stroll had to raise the white flag, once again far from the performances of his Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso.
F1 Qualifying Qatar, live
Here you can reread the entire live text of Lusail qualifications.
#Losail #Qualifying #Verstappen #pole #Norris #relegated #Russell #2nd