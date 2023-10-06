F1 Qualifying Qatar, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Max Verstappen 1:23.778

Red Bull 2. George Russell 1:24.219

Mercedes 2nd Row 3. Lewis Hamilton 1:24.305

Mercedes 4. Fernando Alonso 1:24.369 Aston Martin 3rd Row 5. Charles Leclerc 1:24.424

Ferrari 6. Oscars Plates 1:24.540

McLaren 4th Row 7. Pierre Gasley 1:24.553

Alpine 8. Esteban Or with 1:24.763

Alpine 5th Row 9. Valtteri Bottas 1:25.058

Alfa Romeo 10. Lando Norris st

McLaren 6th Row 11. Yuki Tsunoda 1:25.301

AlphaTauri 12. Carlos Sainz 1:25.328

Ferrari 7th Row 13. Sergio Perez 1:25.462

Red Bull 14. Alexander Albon 1:25.707

Williams 8th Row 15. Nico Hülkenberg 1:25.783

Haas 16. Logan Sargeant 1:26.210 Williams 9th Row 17. Spears Stroll 1:26.345

Aston Martin 18. Liam Lawson 1:26.635

AlphaTauri 10th Row 19. Kevin Magnussen 1:27.046

Haas 20. Guanyu Zhou 1:27.432

Alfa Romeo

F1 Qualifying Qatar, the news

Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix saw the usual stand out once again Max Verstappen, who reached his tenth pole position of the season, his first in his career on the Lusail circuit. The Red Bull champion once again tore up the competition, edging out more than four tenths of a second from the runner-up, George Russell. The Mercedes Englishman will start on the front row alongside Verstappen, but in reality he wasn’t the second fastest in Q3.

In fact he had done better than him Lando Norris, who was faster than his compatriot by a couple of tenths. However, the McLaren representative had to leave parc fermé immediately before the interviews because his time trial was mockingly cancelledafter another time had already been taken away from him previously, again for failure to respect the track limits.

However, McLaren’s misfortunes are not over: In fact, Oscar Piastri’s best time was also removed, which thus drops from potentially third to sixth. Hamilton and Alonso therefore climb to the second row, while Leclerc – with the best of the Ferraris – he goes from seventh to fifth position. Gasly, Ocon and Bottas complete the top-10, as well as Norris, who fell to tenth place without a valid time.

Already in Q2 there was no shortage of twists and turns. Among the big names, in fact, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez had to say goodbye to the company early, both eliminated despite the means available. The Ferrari driver had to settle for the 12th time, while Perez fared even worse, with the 13th fastest time. The Mexican actually would have made the cut, but his best Q2 result was canceled due to an exit beyond the track limits. Already in Q1, however, Lance Stroll had to raise the white flag, once again far from the performances of his Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso.

F1 Qualifying Qatar, live

Here you can reread the entire live text of Lusail qualifications.