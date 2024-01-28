Three times in a year

As happened last season, the United States of America they will be the only ones, together with Italy, to welcome Formula 1 on more than one occasion within their borders within a single championship. While our peninsula will open its doors to the Circus on the Imola and Monza circuits, the USA will be present with three different events: Miami, Austin and Las Vegasthe latter returning to the world championship in 2023.

Four GPs in the United States?

It is no mystery at all that Liberty Media, the American company that owns the top international open-wheel category, is pushing to increase the popularity boom already exploding in North America, also made possible thanks to the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive '. But all this could give rise to a project aimed at the inclusion of a fourth GP in the USA? Obviously this will not happen in 2024, but nothing is ruled out for the future.

Chicago's name appears

Formula 1, in fact, has registered four trademarks at the United States Patent and Trademark Office: Grand Prix of Chicago, Chicago Grand Prix, Formula 1 Chicago Grand Prix and Formula 1 Grand Prix of Chicago. All this, translated, could therefore lead us to think of a possible race weekend organized in ChicagoIllinois.

The New York precedent

The conditional is a must, especially recalling another case that occurred in 2017 with New York, when the trademark was registered but without any development for a concrete organization of a weekend in the Big Apple. However, Chicago itself successfully welcomed NASCAR in 2023 with the Grant Park 165 event, which was very popular with the public. In any case, the push towards this metropolis once again reflects F1's intention to increase world championship events on city ​​circuitsas demonstrated by the official status of the Madrid Grand Prix starting from 2026.