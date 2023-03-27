Long Beach, Watson’s comeback in 1983

Increasingly American Formula 1 is celebrating an anniversary that has a lot to do with the United States, when today’s symbiosis was still very far away, and indeed every grand prix added more reasons for a divorce than for a marriage. Forty years ago, in fact, on the Californian circuit of Long Beach the most imperious comeback victory in the history of Formula 1 was scored: John obtained it Watsonwho uncorked the champagne after starting from 22nd position.

Race report

That day the eighth edition of the Western US Grand Prix was held in Long Beach: a sun that split stones and a heat that put cars and drivers to the test. Watson started on the hard tyres, as did his McLaren teammate, a certain Niki Praise. In that year the Woking team suffered from the tire combination Michelins and naturally aspirated engines: the French ones were tires specifically designed for the more powerful turbo engines, and fitted to the McLarens they gave very little grip. A problem above all in qualifying, less so in the race, where the MP1 – in its various versions – sometimes managed to recover many positions. The move of the hard tires and the pace of the car designed by John Barnard created the basis for the comeback, the rest was done by Watson and some lucky episodes. For example on lap 26 Keke Rosberg (very nervous for the disqualification of Japarecaguá and for the accusations against Williams about the hypothetical use of a nitrous oxide cylinder that was topped up when refuelling) within two corners he eliminated himself, the poleman Patrick Tambay (Ferrari) and the Ligier by Jean-Pierre Jarier, risking doing the same with teammate Jacques Laffite. Meanwhile, the McLarens were traveling briskly, with Lauda who was already third on lap 28, while Watson was close to him, in fourth position. Five laps later the British went on the attack and passed the former Ferrari driver at Shoreline Drive. Still at the same corner, he overtook Riccardo Patrese on lap 44: Watson’s fury then fell on Laffite, who had to raise the white flag in a few corners against both the Briton and Lauda. The two McLarens, who started 22nd and 23rd, had accomplished the feat, and with such a wide margin over the competition that at the end of the race the third (René Arnoux in the Ferrari) arrived after 1’13”: “Don’t ask me how he did it‘ Watson later told the press.

The return of Alan Jones

Long Beach 1983 was also Alan Jones’ comeback race. The Australian, however, was not the rider who won the World Championship three years earlier: injured by a fall from his horse, embossed (he even weighed 96 kg), he entered Arrows with difficulty, where he had been hired by Jackie Oliver in a desperate attempt to get media coverage and therefore sponsors. Qualifying with a good 12th place, in the race he retired after damaging a suspension against a low wall.

The latest in Long Beach

Watson’s amazing comeback will be the epilogue of the Grand Prix held in Long Beach: the eight consecutive editions from 1976 to 1983 were an economic drain compounded by the inability of the founder Chris Pook to renew the television contract with CBS. Over time, moreover, the track did not get a good name. Already at the outset Lauda baptized her as dangerous (“There will be more accidents here than in Monte-Carlo“), while in 1978 it was decided to move the start but not the pits, to the disappointment of the protagonists. Furthermore, in 1983 the drivers were greeted by an unpleasant surprise: a huge bump, which made the cars take off at over 250 km/h, with many thanks from the mechanics working on the suspensions. The track was repeatedly upset due to the enlargement of the Californian city: Formula 1 became mostly an obstacle, and therefore Long Beach migrated to the CART championship, which we know today as IndyCar.