



11.33pm – Ricciardo, Magnussen, Zhou, Sainz and Norris have been eliminated for now, the latter’s time has been cancelled.

11.32pm -Perez is fifth with new rubber, 188 thousandths behind Verstappen, who used used tyre. The Alpine team did very well, with Ocon third ahead of Gasly.

11.31pm – Verstappen takes the lead in 1’35″491then Piastri and Gasly.

11.29pm – 1’35″888 for Leclerc, Hamilton does better in 1’35″759, Russell even better in 1’35″759.

11.27pm – Charles Leclerc launches.

11.25pm – Green light at the end of the pit lane, Q2 starts.

11.23pm – Judging from this Q1, the fight for pole position seems absolutely open between Hamilton, Norris and Verstappen.

11.22pm – The picture at the end of Q1.

11.20pm – Hulkenberg, Alonso, Albon, Stroll and Sargeant eliminated. Tour canceled for the German from Haas.

Checkered flag

23.18 – Hamilton does better: 1’35″091.

23.17 – Verstappen is brought back ahead of everyone 1’35″346.

11.15pm – Everyone starts again with new tyres.

23.13 – Sainz takes the lead in 1’35″824. Second time trial for Leclerc.

23.12 – Now Gasly is the leader in 1’36″158.

23.11 – Magnussen, Ricciardo, Sainz, Zhou and Sargeant are currently eliminated.

23.10 – Best time by Nico Hulkenberg: 1’36″235.

23.08 – With new tires Russell is third, Hamilton sixth – with used tires – with a glaring error in the penultimate corner.

23.07 – Verstappen takes the lead in 1’36″470.

23.06 – Perez is currently third at 58 thousandths, second with Norris on new tyres. Rubber also used for Red Bulls.

23.05 – Sargeant does not close the lap and returns to the pits, Leclerc leads in 1’36″622 with the tire used in free practice.

23.02 – The first to launch is the home favourite, Logan Sargeant.

11.00pm – Green light at the end of the pit lane, Q1 starts. The Mercedes bottom has been approved and fitted on both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton’s W14s.

10.55pm – Austin rookie Oscar Piastri had a nice thrill in free practice. We’ll see where the poleman will be able to go today in the Qatar Sprint Shootout.

That was close 👀 Oscar Piastri clips the kerb at Turn 8, which skews him off the track onto the grass! The Aussie driver is back on track #USGP #F1

10.50pm – 35°C the air temperature, 42°C the asphalt temperature.

10.00pm – Let’s start our report starting from the results of the Free Practice.

Leclerc chases Verstappen

Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of United States Grand Prix Qualifying.

At the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, after just one free practice session, the drivers are already called to challenge the clock in light of the Sprint format which for the fifth time characterizes a weekend in 2023 (the last ‘Sprint’ is scheduled in Brazil in Interlagos in two weeks).

Max Verstappen for now he has confirmed himself as the driver to beat ahead of Leclerc’s Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, but watch out for McLaren which, as in Qatar, has not yet shown its true potential on the soft tire in the only free practice session. For now, the Haas have shone, showing off important updates here at their home event that could change the balance in the fight for seventh, eighth and ninth place in the Constructors’ standings.