Red Bull is the team that has started the new ground effect era of Formula 1 best of all. The Milton Keynes-based team dominated the 2022 season with their RB18, allowing Max Verstappen to take his second consecutive championship title and the beauty of 15 victories (new record), to which were also added the two of teammate Sergio Perez.

This means that the technicians directed by Adrian Newey had an excellent starting point on which to build the new single-seater, the RB19. Today the team will present the 2023 lineup in New York, when it will be 3 pm in Italy, but the event will above all be an opportunity to announce the new partner for engines starting from 2026, when the new regulation will come into force , and the location is not at all random.

As far as the single-seater is concerned, today we will see its colors, but for the shapes we will certainly need to be more patient. Red Bull itself yesterday admitted it on social media, publishing an image with the writing “coming soon” next to theirs of the car with which Verstappen will have to try to defend the champion crown from the assaults of Ferrari and Mercedes.

The two riders and team principal Christian Horner will also be present in New York, who will offer their first sensations on the season that is about to begin, and you can follow the event in live streaming directly here. However, you will also find all the insights and statements on our site below.