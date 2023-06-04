[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of the Spanish Grand Prixseventh act of the 2023 F1 championship.

Sainz dreams from the front row, Leclerc on the comeback

The thrilling qualifications of yesterday have concreted a surprising starting grid to say the least. Max Verstappen is nothing short of the big favorite in light of Red Bull’s superiority, but behind the Dutchman the battle will rage between Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and the drivers expected to make a comeback, namely Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez, George Russell and Charles Leclerc.

Session in progress

Round 6/66 – Verstappen is not running away for now, he has a 2 ″ 6 margin over Sainz. Perez passes Hulkenberg and is ninth. Bottas returns to the pits.

Round 5/66 – Zhou passes Hulkenberg using the DRS and is eighth.

Round 4/66 – Leclerc has passed Sargeant and is in 18th position.

Round 3/66 – This is the top 10:

1. Verstappen

2. Sainz

3. Stroll

4. Hamilton

5. Ocon

6. Alonso

7. Russell

8. Hulkenberg

9. Zhou

10. Perez

Round 2/66 – Immediately in the pits Norris, had a contact with Hamilton in Turn-1.

Turn 1/66 – Stroll attacks Hamilton in Turn-5 and is third. Norris reports damage to his McLaren.

Turn 1/66 – Sainz starts well, but Verstappen remains the leader.

Parties

15.02 – The grid is being reassembled, the start of the 66 laps of the Spanish Grand Prix is ​​about to begin.

15.00 – Drivers leave the starting grid to complete the formation lap.

14.58 – Medium rubber also for Perez and Sargeant, hard for Leclerc, all the others instead start with the soft. The first waltz of pit stops will arrive very soon.

14.57 – Medium rubber for Verstappen, soft for Sainz and Norris. The Spanish Ferrari driver has been informed that no rain is expected for the next half hour.

Fernando with one eye on the skies Does he spy rain?#SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/JcydDZN6kq — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2023

14.55 – Problems on Norris’ McLaren appear to have been resolved. We will soon know the choices in terms of tires. 23°C the air temperature, 36°C that of the asphalt.

14.50 – 40% risk of rain according to the FIA.

14.45 – Vasseur on the rain coming to the microphones of Sky Sports F1: “It looks like it will come, we have to keep calm and make the best decisions”. Here are Horner’s words: “We will have to react to what will happen in terms of weather, with Perez we want to finish in the top five positions”. The Spanish and Catalan national anthems are performed on the starting grid.

14.40 – The McLaren mechanics are at work on the starting grid at the rear of Norris’ car. Constantly approaching clouds.

14.35 – Below is the situation in terms of tires available for the various riders.

14.30 – Alongside Russell in Turn-5 on the deployment lap, he went into the gravel at low speed.

George Russell finds himself in the gravel on his way to the grid 🫣#SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/MHymMB1gWG — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2023

14.20 – But now everyone’s eyes are turned to the sky: menacing clouds are approaching dangerously the Barcelona circuit. The rain becomes a real threat in view of the race.

14.10 – The main theme of this pre-competition, of course, is the departure from the pit lane by Charles Leclerc. The entire rear end of the Monegasque’s Ferrari was replaced: with a new gearbox, battery and control unit.

14.00 – Let’s start our report with Pirelli’s strategic forecasts, including the three stops in today’s race.