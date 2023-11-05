5.30pm – The words of Sergio Perez before the start: “Yesterday I think the pace was promising, but we know how critical it is to fight in the race because it damages the tyres. When this happens it takes a lot of laps to recover the tyres, and this is one of the tracks where the tires are more sensitive, so it will be interesting. I can aspire to the podium because the pace has been promising, and so it’s mainly because of this. I think a lot of people talk about me about what happens and what I might understand, but that’s okay. This is better than the opposite.”

5.20pm – Mario Island to the microphones of Sky he presented the GP like this: “The thermal cycle you give the tire in qualifying is what stresses the tire in some way, and therefore it could cause you to lose a bit of performance, as if the tire had already degraded a bit. This is important for the advantage that the new tire can give here, but the problem in general is that they slip: they slipped yesterday with the medium, they only used the hard on Friday because we know that this also slips and they have to manage this degradation of the soft . In addition to having the new tire you have to try to understand how to manage it in the first laps: Sainz’s new one didn’t give him the thermal degradation that you have in qualifying, so it is certainly a tire at the same level, or almost, as Leclerc’s. It is clear that others also have the new one and will find themselves in the same conditions. We can’t evaluate the average very carefully because only the Haas is one of the two Williams used it yesterday, but it’s clear that all three cars performed similarly. The riders pushed from the start and made the tire degrade more. Management will therefore be there. Albon was critical with the media and told me that he found it very difficult to manage the tyre. It’s a challenge for the riders, we know that it’s nothing new at Interlagos: the two stops will be normal but I can’t rule out the three stops, it depends on the new tires they will have available. In the three stops we give soft-media-soft-soft. The regulations are still the same, the minimum pressure must be respected and everyone is idling because we know that is the way to try to reduce degradation, so I don’t see a Mercedes differential. It happened in the past that someone didn’t use the minimum pressures for other reasons, for example by inflating the tire a little more, especially the front, you can go lower with the car to gain aerodynamics. We have also seen what happened recently with disqualifications, so the compromise between the height of the car and the pressure is now more difficult. Tsunoda mounted the new soft tire yesterday and handled it well, so he managed to limit degradation during the stint. The cars should be identical to those of last year, the regulations have not changed much, but the developments they have brought about have made the traffic effect much worse, so what they did not suffer at the beginning of 2022 today are cars which, when they follow, they lose load and overheat the tire because they slip, heat the surface and lose grip. They feel this effect much more. How the tires will manage in the first part of the race is fundamental, also because yesterday they didn’t have the full tank and the fuel load they had today. It will also be cooler today.”

17.10 – The asphalt is currently over 50°C, more than the Sprint. The air temperature however is not very high, 21°C.

5.00pm – Let’s begin our chronicle with the possible strategies hypothesized in the company of Pirelli in our usual pre-race briefing.

Leclerc challenges Verstappen

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of Brazilian Grand Prix. Yesterday Max Verstappen won the Sprint, beating Lando Norris at the start and flying towards success ahead of the McLaren driver and his teammate Sergio Perez.

Today the starting grid is decidedly different and sees Ferrari alongside the three-time world champion Charles Leclercfifth yesterday and struggling with impactful problems in terms of overheating of the power unit.

The Monegasque will have to make good use of the start from the front row in the first stint of the race and hope that the Aston Martins appearing in the second row with Lance Stroll ahead of Fernando Alonso will be an obstacle to the potential comeback of Lando Norris, sixth on the grid alongside Lewis Hamilton. Yesterday the Mercedes didn’t impress in terms of race pace, cooking the soft tires early, we’ll see if the Brackley team can be more competitive today.