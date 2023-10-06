F1 Qatar, Verstappen uncatchable: it is the 30th pole of his career

8.20pm – These are the final verdicts of Lusail’s qualifications. For Verstappen it is pole number 30 in his career: having reached Nico Rosberg in eighth place ever, the Dutchman is also -2 behind Nigel Mansell. The gap with George Russell (+0.441) is enormous, who accompanies him on the front row after the double cancellation of the McLaren times. Above all, Mercedes took advantage of the retreat of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris – Lewis Hamilton was 3rd – and Charles Leclerc, who rose to fifth position behind the always solid Fernando Alonso. Once again, the gap between Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez (eliminated in Q3 and Q2 respectively) from their teammates is embarrassing. Carlos Sainz also disappoints, 12th and excluded from Q3, but Ferrari did not maintain the good results of the Free Practice, going into difficulty in qualifying. Leclerc, in fact, is six tenths behind Verstappen and without the retreat of the McLarens he would be in the fourth row. Reminding you that tomorrow is Sprint day, with the Shootout at 3pm and the short race at 7.30pm, we greet you with the starting grid of the Grand Prix.

20.11 – This is all the disappointment for McLaren, who had podium potential and are now forced into a double comeback.

20.10 – The official announcement from F1 also arrives, which has published the updated rankings.

20.10 – In the graphics broadcast, Piastri is sixth, with Leclerc fifth. The second row, at this point, becomes Hamilton-Alonso.

20.08 – Incredible, Piastri also passed i track limits in turn 14 and therefore his time is cancelled: the Australian drops back to sixth position, Hamilton, Alonso and Leclerc advance.

20.07 – Note that Verstappen didn’t even make the final assault on pole position: while the others were fighting for second place on the track, the Dutchman was already out of the car in the pit lane.

20.06 – Once again i track limits they mock Norris.

Lando Norris crossed the line in P2 👀 But the Briton exceeded track limits and will start P10 😖#F1 #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/iM9pPOdxKV — Formula 1 (@F1) October 6, 2023

20.05 – The front row will therefore be made up of Verstappen and Russell, in the second row Piastri and Hamilton. Leclerc advances to the third row together with Alonso, then Gasly, Ocon, Bottas and Norris who at this point is called upon to make a good comeback.

20.04 – Plot twist! Norris’ time was cancelled, and he therefore dropped to tenth place.

20.03 – Third row Hamilton-Alonso, then Leclerc, Gasly, Ocon and Bottas.

20.02 – Front row Verstappen-Norris! The Briton, who only has the last shot available, will start from the second spot.

20.01 – Hamilton, Alonso, Russell and Piastri improve, but none of these surpasses Verstappen, who is therefore in pole position.

8.00pm – Norris moves into P2, 296 thousandths behind Verstappen.

8.00pm – Leclerc moves to P4, he will probably be sucked in by the others.

Checkered flag

7.59pm – Verstappen in the pits, the Dutchman remains with his 1:23.778.

7.57pm – The drivers return to the track for the final shot.

7.54pm – Norris himself risks having obstructed Leclerc on his lap.

7.52pm – After the first shot, Verstappen-Hamilton is in the front row, with the pair of young up-and-comers Russell-Piastri in the second row. Leclerc in provisional P5 at +0.922 from Super Max, Alonso does not repeat the results of Q1 and is at +1.479. Norris’s coup is awaited, currently without a time: the only fastest lap of the Briton was in second place, but it was canceled due to failure to comply with the track limits in curve-5.

7.51pm – Verstappen immediately alien, 1:23.778. Half a second to Hamilton, six tenths to Russell and seven to Piastri. Almost a second gap on Leclerc.

7.50pm – Another mistake by Leclerc, who evidently struggles to keep the SF-23 on the track. The Monegasque must give up his first shot.

7.49pm – The first to return to the track is Bottas.

Green light at the end of the pit laneQ3 of Lusail qualifying begins.

7.43pm – Eliminated in Q2 Tsunoda, Sainz, Perez, Albon And Hülkenberg. These are the times.

7.42pm – At the last moment Lewis Hamilton finds the best time: 1:24.381 for the seven-time world champion.

7.42pm – Leclerc saves himself, the Monegasque is eighth, but what a struggle for Ferrari today.

7.41pm – Perez’s time cancelled! The Mexican does not respect the track limits and falls to 13th position.

7.41pm – The Spaniard is overtaken by Bottas and Tsunoda and comes sensationally eliminated from Q2.

Checkered flag

7.40pm – Sainz laboriously moves to ninth position.

7.40pm – Verstappen moves back to the front 1:24.483.

7.38pm – Tense stories also between Verstappen and Sainz, who almost come into contact.

7.37pm – Here are the McLarens: Norris in P1 with a time of 1:24.685, Piastri just behind (+0.039). Verstappen at 73 thousandths: the first three less than a tenth.

7.36pm – Hamilton, Tsunoda, Lawson and Piastri will be investigated after qualifying for not respecting the race direction’s instructions on the maximum time on the exit lap.

7.35pm – Leclerc makes a mistake in the first sector and has to lift his foot, Sainz on the other hand is only 71 thousandths better than Albon in the first half.

7.34pm – New tire also for Piastri and Norris, who had tested the time with the soft old one.

7.33pm – New tire for Sainz, currently in 13th place, and Leclerc.

7.32pm – Hamilton in P3 at +0.425 from the world champion.

7.31pm – Russell moves into second position with a record in the central sector (28,580). The Briton is 206 thousandths behind Verstappen.

7.30pm – Alonso in P3 by 107 thousandths over Leclerc.

7.29pm – Verstappen’s first ring is immediately scary: 1:24.758half a second better than Gasly (+0.460).

7.27pm – Norris, Alonso and Piastri the first to return to the track.

🟢 GREEN LIGHT 🟢 No let ups in which ones! Out come the cars for Q2 👉#F1 #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/LUpwUVFOFb — Formula 1 (@F1) October 6, 2023

7.26pm – Green light at the end of the pit laneQ2 of Lusail qualifying begins.

7.23pm – The Monegasque, in the last attempt, took Alonso’s entire slipstream and then overtook him inside turn 1.

7.22pm – “Leclerc destroyed my lap“, so Fernando Alonso in a radio team.

7.21pm – Sargeant mocked at the end by his teammate Albon, who instead qualifies.

7.20pm – Those eliminated in Q1 are Sargeant, Stroll, Lawson, Magnussen And Zhou. These are the times.

7.19pm – Stroll excluded, embarrassing gap with Alonso (+1,122).

7.19pm – Hülkenberg instead moves to the safety position (P9).

7.18pm – Magnussen and Lawson improve but it’s not enough.

Checkered flag

19.17 – When only the last shot is missing in Q1, Lawson, Hülkenberg, Stroll, Zhou and Magnussen are at risk.

19.16 – Verstappen returns to the lead, 1:25.007.

7.15pm – Alonso 92 thousandths behind Norris, it’s a temporary P2.

19.14 – Leclerc immediately overtaken by Norris, the Briton momentarily moves into P1 with a time of 1:25.131.

19.14 – Leclerc raises the bar further, 1:25.452 for the Monegasque with the record in the second sector.

19.13 – Alonso also on track with new tyres.

19.12 – Bottas did well, fourth at +0.427, Verstappen only seventh at +0.803. The world champion returns to the track with new soft tyre.

19.12 – Norris comes out again on new soft tyre.

19.11 – The Mercedes drivers’ times arrive: Russell in P2 (+0.223), Hamilton third (+0.408).

19.10 – 1″6 between Alonso and Stroll, who continues his period of black crisis.

19.09 – Still no time for the two Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Lando Norris is also timeless, mocked by track limits previously.

19.08 – At the moment the Spaniard has seven tenths of a second over his former teammate Ocon and Leclerc. But with a track like this we will have to wait until the last second to understand who is eliminated.

19.08 – Alonso! 1:25.685 on the fourth lap with the soft, a sign that the track is constantly evolving.

19.07 – Verstappen moves into P2, 44 thousandths behind Leclerc.

19.07 – Verstappen slowed down in the first attempt by Russell: “Idio*a“, the comment of the Dutchman, who had previously had disagreements with his colleague.

19.05 – Leclerc does even better, the Ferrari driver now leads with 1:26.444. Norris laps four tenths faster but his time is canceled for i track limits.

19.04 – Alonso beats the world champion’s time by 169 thousandths, 1:26.715.

19.03 – Verstappen in fact sets the record straight from the start, giving his teammate 1.6 seconds! 1:26.884 by the Dutch.

19.02 – The first reference time belongs to Sergio Perez, who immediately sets a 1:28.495. Rather slow Mexican tempo.

19.01 – Verstappen, Perez and Alonso the first to take to the track.

🟢 Q1 GREEN LIGHT 🟢 Qualifying is GO GO GO!! Reminder: this session will set the grid for Sunday’s race #F1 #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/WfwduSEmnS — Formula 1 (@F1) October 6, 2023

Green light at the end of the pit laneQ1 of the Lusail Qualifying begins.

6.59pm – This is how the Lusail track looks like.

6.55pm – Wind slightly less strong than in free practice but still present: 14 km/h from the north west.

6.50pm – The track temperature is 35 degrees, the air temperature is 32: although it is almost 8pm in Qatar, it is very hot.

6.45pm – Ferrari instead achieved the second and third times in free practice: perhaps better than expected, but there was no direct comparison with McLaren and Mercedes to get reliable feedback. We’ll have them in a quarter of an hour.

6.40pm – McLaren hid in Free Practice: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri didn’t get the time on the soft tyres, so they could be outsider not to be underestimated in the fight for pole. In this focus our Carlo Platella explains how the Lusail track can bring the Woking team closer to Red Bull.

6.35pm – Without a doubt Verstappen starts as the favorite in qualifying which starts in 25 minutes. The Red Bull driver – by obtaining at least three points in tomorrow’s Sprint – would reach Michael Schumacher’s record for the number of grands prix before he won the World Championship (6).

6.25pm – Our Federico Albano collected the clues that the Free Practice provided.

6.15pm – This is how Chris Horner commented on today’s free practice and Andretti’s possible entry into Formula 1.

18.05 – We begin our report with what emerged from the only Free Practice session of the weekend in Qatar.

F1 Qatar, the hunt for pole is open

Max Verstappen will try to close the World Championship practice already in Qatar. He can do it tomorrow (three points in the Sprint will be enough) but the Dutchman is certainly not a driver who wastes time in calculations: the world champion wants to reach double figures in the seasonal poles and, given the shape of the Lusail circuit, he has all the what we have in order to achieve this.

The Ferraris will try to disturb the Dutchman, although the curves of the track and the strong wind also experienced in Free Practice do not represent ideal conditions for the SF-23. McLaren also seems competitive, having done very well on this type of circuit, as demonstrated by the weekends at Silverstone, Red Bull Ring and Suzuka. However, Mercedes seems to be taking a step backwards, with Lewis Hamilton appearing not at all happy after today’s Free Practice.