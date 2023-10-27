



00.50 – 22″7 also Ricciardo.

00.49 – 22″7 Norris, 22″9 Leclerc.

00.48 – Bottas is also under 23″.

00.47 – 22″7 for Hamilton.

00.46 – Leclerc drops to 22″8.

00.45 – Rain intensity is expected to increase in the next few minutes.

00.44 – The hard compound seems to work very well with Perez, Albon and Piastri. All three are faster than Verstappen.

00.43 – Norris is doing the long run on medium tyre. 22″4 attack time with new medium tyre, Verstappen used them.

00.42 – It starts raining.

00.41 – Ferraris and Mercedes are also on track.

00.40 – Cross work at Red Bull, Perez is running with the hard compound.

00.39 – 23″4 Max’s attack time.

00.38 – Medium tire also for Verstappen for the long run. 24″2 for plates with hard rubber.

00.37 – The teams are trying to accelerate the program because the rain is on the way.

00.36 – Alonso is already involved in the long run on the medium tyre. He is 19th, but the soft tire lap was ruined by the 360° reported earlier.

That was a scary spin for Fernando! 😵‍💫 A snap of oversteer almost puts Alonso in the barriers, but he turns it into a beautiful 360 and returns to the pits#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/JF7tV6CpGn — Formula 1 (@F1) October 27, 2023

00.35 – The first ten are enclosed in 541 thousandths.

00.34 – This is the top 10: Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Bottas, Perez, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Ocon, Piastri and Russell.

00.33 – Now in third place is Leclerc, 266 thousandths behind Verstappen who is in the pits waiting for the race simulation.

00.32 – Bottas also did very well: he is third, 269 thousandths behind Verstappen.

00.31 – Now Perez is third in the standings, only ninth is Sainz at the end of his lap, paying almost six tenths.

00.30 – Ricciardo confirms the third fastest time also with the soft tire, 316 thousandths behind Verstappen.

00.29 – Sainz launches.

00.28 – Hamilton third at 338 thousandths.

00.27 – Second Norris at 119 thousandths.

00.26 – Verstappen goes ahead of everyone in 1’18″686.

00.25 – The next Qualifying simulations will also begin shortly.

00.24 – Albon’s error in the central sector, he is second at 283 thousandths. Spin for Alonso again in T2.

00.23 – Now it’s Albon who launches with the soft.

00.22 – 1’19″163 for Piastri with soft tyre, the McLaren driver takes the lead.

00.21 – It throws plates with soft rubber.

00.20 – Eighth time for Stroll, 11th Alonso.

00.19 – Only 12th for now Hamilton.

00.18 – Ricciardo improves and is third, 178 thousandths behind Verstappen.

00.17 – Fifth time for Bottas with the best partial in the second sector.

00.16 – Leclerc moved into second place, one tenth behind Verstappen with the same average tyre, Ricciardo third and Sainz fourth.

00.15 – With medium tires Verstappen returns to the front of everyone 1’19″511.

00.14 – Verstappen reported via radio that he had a tear-off visor stuck in the rear suspension.

00.13 – Russell launches with medium tyre.

00.12 – This is the top 10: Albon, Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Alonso, Sainz, Ricciardo, Gasly, Zhou and Hulkenberg.

00.11 – Albon, Verstappen and Norris are enclosed within 34 thousandths.

Lando juuuuuust holds onto a huge slide 😱 After gathering it up he goes P3, behind Albon and Verstappen#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/NdRbTOQrTi — Formula 1 (@F1) October 27, 2023

00.10 – Albon lowers Verstappen’s reference by 10 thousandths: 1’20″075.

00.09 – Perez closes the second lap and does not improve on eighth position, Verstappen is seven tenths away.

00.08 – The rain, light, is only on the last corner.

Yep… it’s definitely raining! Drivers are reporting sprinkles on track, but it’s not wet enough to require a tire change just yet 💦#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/beocq4jhsA — Formula 1 (@F1) October 27, 2023

00.07 – Verstappen takes the lead in 1’20″085.

00.06 – Albon takes second place.

00.05 – 1’20″109 Norris’s reference with experimental tyre. Via radio Verstappen reports that it is raining.

00.04 – Leclerc takes the lead with experimental tyre, Lando Norris does better.

00.03 – Ricciardo is in the lead for now with hard tyre.

00.02 – The first timed laps begin, Perez starts the session on proto tires.

00.01 – Immediately heavy traffic on the track.

00.00 – Green light at the end of the pit lane, the second free practice session of the Mexican Grand Prix begins.

11.55pm – There is already one certainty on the starting grid: Yuki Tsunoda will start last due to the new components fitted this weekend.

11.50pm – 26°C the air temperature, 38°C the asphalt.

11.40pm – Here you will find the telemetry analysis of the PL1.

11.30pm – We begin our live broadcast starting from the PL1 results.

Everyone chasing Red Bull

Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the second free practice session of Mexican Grand Prixnineteenth act of the 2023 F1 championship.

There Red Bull he is fresh from the success in Austin with the usual Max Verstappen. All eyes are also on the Mercedes-Ferrari challenge for second position among the Constructors, made even more heated by the double disqualification of Hamilton and Leclerc in the American race due to excessive wear of the flat floor.