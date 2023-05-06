[F1] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the written live coverage of the second free practice session of Miami Grand Prixfifth round of the 2023 F1 World Championship.

New gearbox and new MGU-K for Leclerc

The international federation has formalized the replacement of the gearbox on the red #16 of the Monegasque, who thus finds himself using the second component out of the four granted in the season at the fifth GP

PL2 will start at 11.30pm

23.00 – Let’s start our report by starting from the results of PL1 which recorded a Mercedes double with the Red Bulls in the final already engaged in the long run and no longer on the single lap.