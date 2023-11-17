



05.25 – On board with the Safety Car for the first lap in Las Vegas.

Welcome to the Las Vegas Strip Circuit ✨ Ride onboard the @MercedesAMG Safety Car for a full lap!#LasVegasGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nGUolL5ozi — Formula 1 (@F1) November 16, 2023

05.20 – Alpine, McLaren and Aston Martin are the teams that brought innovations to Las Vegas, namely spoilers, engine hoods and beam wings created specifically for this event.

05.10 – 17°C the air temperature, 19°C the asphalt temperature.

05.00 – We begin our news with the ‘technical’ presentation of the Las Vegas weekend in which our Carlo Platella underlines that this weekend is the last great opportunity for Ferrari to celebrate another success this season after the victory in Singapore.

Discovering Las Vegas

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the first free practice session of Las Vegas Grand Prixreturning to the F1 calendar after over 40 years on a completely new track that will see the drivers speeding along the famous Strip of the Nevada city.

This first free practice session will be an opportunity for teams and drivers to get acquainted with the over six km track which features two DRS zones. Carlos Sainz defined the circuit as a mix between Singapore and Monzabut the asphalt and curbs are all to be discovered.

In Singapore, Red Bull experienced a very difficult weekend being eliminated in Q2 with both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. The opponents’ hope is obviously that the RB19 doesn’t even digest Las Vegas as happened in Marina Bay. This first free practice session will give the first indications in this sense even if the most representative conditions in view of Qualifying and the Race will be those of PL2 which will start at 09:00 Italian time.