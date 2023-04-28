[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of Qualifications of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, first Sprint weekend of the 2023 championship.

Charles Leclerc with Ferrari obtained pole position in Baku in 2021 and 2022 and judging by what emerged in the morning free practice, he can dream of extending the streak to three consecutive editions of pole starts in Azerbaijan. The challenge short of surprises will be between the Red Bull RB19s and the Ferrari SF-23s, which have never been so close to each other at the start of the season.

Here you find the complete starting grid of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will start only on Sunday at 13:00. In fact, tomorrow the day will be dedicated to the Sprint.

16.30 – First non-Red Bull pole of this 2023, the credit goes entirely to Charles Leclerc, a real dragon here in Baku as he achieved the third consecutive pole position on the Azeri circuit.

16.28 – This is the picture at the end of Q3.

16.26 – Pole position for Charles Leclerc in 1’40″203Verstappen remains at 188 thousandths.

16.25 – T1 belongs to Perez, Leclerc and Verstappen are improving.

16.24 – Leclerc launches, then Sainz, Perez and Verstappen.

16.22 – This is the ranking:

1. Verstappen

2. Leclerc

3. Perez

4. Sainz

5. Hamilton

6. Norris

7. Stroll

8. Tsunoda

9. Alonso

10. Plates

16.21 – In the second run, therefore, it will be a challenge between Verstappen and Leclerc in an attempt to smooth something out of their already extraordinary first attempt.

16.20 – Perez is third at 118 thousandths, Sainz fourth at 571.

16.19 – Incredible, same time to the thousandth between Verstappen and Leclerc, but for now the Dutchman is on pole because he signed it earlier: 1’40″445.

16.17 – Verstappen launches, behind him the Ferraris, Perez signs a 35 ″ 3 in T1, Max pays 11 thousandths.

16.15 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane, Q3 and the hunt for pole start.

16.14 – Yuki Tsunoda also confirms himself as a Baku specialist.

16.12 – McLaren did very well and brought the two cars into Q3 with the new features.

16.10 – This is the picture at the end of Q2.

16.08 – Incredible, Hamilton saved by 4 thousandths, eliminated Russell, with him Ocon, Albon, Bottas and Sargeant.

16.07 – Verstappen undermines Leclerc in 1’40″822.

16.05 – These are the riders currently excluded: Tsunoda, Ocon, Piastri, Bottas and Sargeant.

16.03 – Leclerc takes command in 1’41″037. Along Sainz in Turn-3, but restarts without damage.

16.01 – At the moment Albon, Piastri, Bottas, Sargeant and Norris are eliminated. Sainz rises to fifth position.

15.59 – Leclerc is third, 85 thousandths from Perez. Three pilots in one handkerchief.

15.58 – Sainz lifts his foot after an uninspiring T1.

15.57 – The Ferrari drivers are now launching.

15.56 – 1’41″131 for Perez who undermines the Spaniard, Verstappen is second at 62 thousandths.

15.55 – The track is obviously improving. Alonso stops the clock on1’41″400.

15.54 – The Williams are launched, then Alonso.

15.52 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane, Q2 starts.

15.48 – This is the standings at the end of Q1.

15.47 – Eliminated Zhou, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Gasly and De Vries.

15.46 – Leclerc closes Q1 in front of everyone 1’41″269.

15.44 – Verstappen returns to the pits to avoid taking risks, the others raise again.

15.42 – Leclerc is third, 440 thousandths from Verstappen, three tenths from the Dutchman Perez, at the moment Bottas, Zhou, Magnussen have been eliminated as well as Gasly and De Vries. For Magnussen the Qualifying ends here due to problems with the power unit.

15.41 – Magnussen is called to the pits, Verstappen lowers the chrono to 1’41″398. Sainz saves himself in ninth position.

15.40 – Carlos Sainz launches. Russell, 15th, also has to push.

15.38 – There will be a maximum of two fastest laps available to the riders, if there are no other interruptions of course.

15.37 – Let’s start once again.

15.35 – More than half an hour has already passed, but we are just over half of Q1 and under the red flag.

15.32 – There are still 7 minutes and 32 seconds on the clock.

15.30 – Sainz therefore continues to be at risk of elimination and now he must also decide whether to use a set of new tires.

15.28 – Gasly made a mistake in Turn-3 like De Vries, spun also for Sainz in Turn-1 who saved the rear by a matter of centimetres.

Frustration for Gasly and Alpine 😖 When we restart they’ll be just seven-and-a-half minutes remaining in Q1 #AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/GLvWxDPy9r — Formula 1 (@F1) April 28, 2023

15.27 – Other Red flagaccident for Pierre Gasly who blocked the front axle.

15.26 – Only Hulkenberg and Tsunoda remained in the pits.

15.25 – It could have been a problem that sent Nyck De Vries to the wall. Tsunoda is still in the pits.

15.24 – Let’s start once againthere was an unsafe release by Verstappen, but no action is needed because it was a damaged headrest.

15.18 – The telemetric comparison between Verstappen and Leclerc in this first run of Q1.

First round of comparison in Q1 between #Verstappen And #Leclerc and you see things seen in FP. Good #Ferrari cornering, nice power with closed wings, #RedBull fly with DRS open. Both well balanced. Note how Charles takes the 16 slowly to anticipate going straight #BakuGP pic.twitter.com/oSfNuRAbQN — Federico Albano (@Fred__18) April 28, 2023

15.14 – The stewards are having a particularly hard time removing De Vries’ AlphaTauri from the barriers.

The Dutchman clambers out of his car with bruised pride and nothing more

#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/hiBaMFPeoI — Formula 1 (@F1) April 28, 2023

15.12 – We remind you that the PL2 of the MotoGP Spanish GP are also underway.

15.10 – For now, Ocon, Tsunoda, Gasly, De Vries and Sainz who still don’t have a timed time are eliminated.

15.08 – Red flagDe Vries on the barrier in Turn-3.

15.07 – Alonso moves up to third position ahead of the McLarens.

15.06 – Verstappen takes the lead in 1’41″887, then Leclerc, Norris, Piastri and Perez. Pit stop for Sainz who put on new tires after taking to the track with used tires to verify a set-up change.

04.15 – For now, Albon leads the Mercedes of Hamilton and Russell.

15.02 – The first flying laps for the riders begin at this moment.

15.01 – Gasly is on the track and via radio he immediately thanked all the mechanics for the hard work done to allow him to get on the track in this Q1.

15.00 – Green light at the bottom of the pit lane, Q1 starts.

14.55 – Verstappen’s words in view of the Qualifications to the microphones of Sky Sports F1the Dutchman expects a pole position Ferrari: “The tests went well, but the gaps are small. It will depend on the level of confidence you have in the cockpit, feeling comfortable with the tires to be able to push right away on a street circuit like this. We’re fine, but it will be a very hard-fought qualifying. Ferrari has always been fast on one lap, and specifically here, so we’ll see. We may be close, but I expect and hope that we will be faster in the race.”

14.50 – This is the ‘schematic’ division of the lap between Verstappen and Leclerc.

Max bossing the straights →

Charles controlling the corners ↱ Just 0.037s separated the pair in practice 😮#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/zgPlFbphVe — Formula 1 (@F1) April 28, 2023

14.45 – In F2 pole position for Bearman.

14.30 – At Alpine, it was a race against time to allow Pierre Gasly to be able to participate in Q1 after the knockout in free practice.

14.15 – The telemetric analysis of the laps of Verstappen and Leclerc, divided by just 37 thousandths.

14.00 – Clerk of the Course Niels Wittich issued a note underlining that it will not be possible to ‘walk’ with times exceeding 2 minutes and 6 seconds.

1.45pm – It will be interesting to see how the teams manage the sets of tires in these Qualifying sessions in light of tomorrow’s Shootout, basically an ‘encore’ of the session which gets underway this afternoon.

1.30pm – Here instead you will find the technical analysis on the new Red Bull bellies.

13.15 – We begin our report by summarizing the results of the only free practice session characterized by a long interruption due to the technical knockout of Pierre Gasly’s Alpine. As a precaution, the French team did not send Esteban Ocon onto the track in the second part of the session.