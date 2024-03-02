15.10 – These are Pirelli's forecasts regarding strategies, the undercut in Sakhir is very powerful.

3.00pm – We begin our report by summarizing the starting grid.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of Bahrain Grand Prixthe first act of the 2024 F1 championship.

Max Verstappen starts from pole position with Charles Leclerc's Ferrari at his side. Second row for the Mercedes of George Russell and the other SF-24 of Carlos Sainz, in third Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso, in fourth the McLarens with Lando Norris ahead of Oscar Piastri.

There is great anticipation to verify the real competitiveness of the cars on race pace after Red Bull did not seem to have the advantage that promptly emerged in 2023 after the traffic lights went out in tests and free practice.