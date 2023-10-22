



8.55pm – Soon we will find out what choices the riders made in terms of tyres.

8.50pm – It’s time for the US national anthem.

8.45pm – 30°C the air temperature, 40°C the asphalt temperature.

8.40pm – The wind is currently at 3.5 m/s towards the north-east: this could be an important variable today.

8.35pm – Horner a Sky Sports F1: “We have a great car, but it will be a tough race. If we get through the first lap unscathed we’ll see how much we can exploit our pace. I believe that the next races are crucial for Checo: just follow Max and everything will be fine“.

8.30pm – We are working on the right side of Sainz, where a small hole has been created: the mechanics are closing it with scotch tape.

8.25pm – 29 degrees the air temperature, 39 those of the asphalt. 35 minutes left until the Austin Grand Prix.

8.20pm – Verstappen seeks his 50th career victory today.

8.15pm – An immediate mistake by Stroll, who leaves the pit lane for the reconnaissance lap and then forgets to bring it back to the pit lane, where he has to start today. The steward take note, a penalty is possible: the Canadian is already under investigation.

20.10 – Pit lane open, soon only 16 cars will be on the grid, as Aston Martin and Haas will start from the pit lane.

8.00pm – Let’s start our live broadcast with the starting grid of the Grand Prix.

Leclerc from pole, Verstappen for the comeback

Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live coverage of the United States Grand Prix.

It is the fifth to last race of the year, and although the World Championship has already been awarded to Max Verstappen there is a lot of anticipation, because for the third time in the season Charles Leclerc starts from pole position. It is difficult to say whether the Ferrari driver will be able to resist the attacks of Lando Norris, who will accompany him on the front row, and Lewis Hamilton, third on the grid, but the SF-23 in yesterday’s Sprint demonstrated excellent top speed which complicates the plans of the pursuers in the best overtaking point, the long straight, even with the DRS activated.

In terms of race pace, the SF-23 yesterday seemed to be a step behind the competition, especially that of Max Verstappen. The Dutchman starts from sixth position but is credited as the favorite for the Grand Prix precisely because the RB19-Super Max package is capable of imposing a pounding, constant and above all superior pace to that of the others. It will be interesting to see if and how the three-time world champion will be able to recover: this season he has already done so successfully in Miami (from ninth position) and in Spa-Francorchamps (from sixth position), while in Jeddah he “stopped” at second position after starting 15th.