Listen to records on Sky Sport for Formula 1 with the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​the second race of the 2022 World Cup. Yesterday, Sunday 27 March, 1 million 937 thousand average viewers – with the 9.6% share and 3 million 31 thousand unique spectators – followed the race live from 7 pm on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport 4K, with a growth of 22% compared to the Bahrain GP a week ago. This is the Most viewed GP ever on Skythus improving the previous record of the Italian GP 2019, seen by 1 million and 910 thousand average viewers. The peak of spectators was 2 million 40 thousand at 20.26 during the last lap of the race, while the peak share was 11% at 19.03 at the time of departure. In addition, the average viewers were 2 million 377 thousand, with a 10.4% share who watched the match delayed on TV8 at 9.30 pm.



