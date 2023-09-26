For two years now, Mercedes has not had a single-seater capable of fighting to win grand prix or titles. The W13 and W14 were and are bold and stubborn single-seaters, but extremely wrong if you think about what the Brackley team managed to gather from 2014 to 2021.

Fighting, when things go well, for second position is not in the plans of Toto Wolff, but not even of Lewis Hamilton, who is still hungry for success and convinced of chasing that eighth world title which would lead him to be the driver most successful in the history of Formula 1.

But to do this you have to chase Red Bull. A titanic undertaking, at least on paper, if we take into consideration the records broken this year and the gap that Max Verstappen has inflicted on all his opponents race after race, excluding Singapore.

Hamilton knows well that Mercedes will have to be able to produce a masterpiece in preparing the W15. The objective is to eliminate the enormous gap that separates the two teams in just 6 months, those that separate us from the hypothetical presentation date of the new Silver Arrow.

“I have no idea what the car will be like next year. But I know we are very, very far away [dalla Red Bull]. We have to hope that the next 6 months are the greatest 6 months of development we have ever had to close the gap and knock on their door, making us find ourselves at their level.”

These words are not a declaration of surrender. On the contrary. Hamilton also underlined how a change in philosophy can allow for drastic changes not only in the shape of a car, but also and above all in performance as McLaren has demonstrated this year.

“The proof that it can be done is McLaren and we can’t pretend nothing has happened. It’s good to look at what they’ve done and go in that direction. That’s the direction to take.”

“But I really think my team can do it, and we’ve always been great at finding downforce on the car. The current problem, in this year’s car, is that when we add it, it just doesn’t work. The car bounces more.” .

“We hope that with a change in philosophy Mercedes can get back to where it deserves to be. Because it is a World Championship team, we are still a fantastic team. I have absolute faith in everyone, but the decisions that have been made in this period of time are important for our future.”

Can a victory be more than harmful? Yes, and it happened to Mercedes just under 12 months ago, when Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo achieved a nice double at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

That success convinced the Brackley technicians that the philosophy adopted on the W13 was the right one, it would simply take time to develop a difficult machine, but with high potential. This year, however, the maintained philosophy has proven to be wrong. In order not to bounce, the car must be placed on the track at a higher height than expected and this makes it lose competitiveness.

The team, however, is also focused on the fight for second position in the Constructors’ World Championship. For a few races now, Ferrari has made up for it thanks to the success achieved at the Singapore Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz and the placings in Suzuka. That’s why Hamilton is still completely focused on the current season.

“I’m always giving everything, but it’s hard on weekends as complicated as Suzuka, especially where the car proved difficult to manage. In practice it’s exactly like last year. As far as sensations are concerned, the car has remained same as 2022. It bounces, it slides. So it’s tough given how much work we’ve done to progress and we’re no longer close to the leaders, at least according to what we saw in Japan”, concluded Hamilton.