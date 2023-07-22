The exultation that accompanied Lewis Hamilton’s return lap to the pits after obtaining pole number 104 says many things. If the seven-times world champion is still in Formula 1 it is not for the money and not even for the dreaded boredom, the greatest enemy of many drivers when they begin to realize they are at the end of their career. Hamilton could be elsewhere, he would continue to earn a lot and have a busy schedule.

Today there was proof that Lewis is still there, an unnecessary confirmation for many enthusiasts and insiders, but it was from 4 December 2021 that his personal table under the heading ‘pole position’ stood at 103.

Today in Budapest the “Get in there Lewis!” by Peter Bonnington, and the script that has characterized many seasons of Formula 1 has been revised. It was precisely Hamilton who was different, excited and with the expression of someone who gave everything. As happens to all ‘cannibals’, Lewis understood in FP3 that the day could give him something special, and he started qualifying with the approach of someone willing to risk everything. The (winning) bet came in the last lap of Q3, in which he put everything into it, even taking risks.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his 104th pole in parc ferme Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“Today we had a competitive package – explained Toto Wolff – but Lewis did a fantastic lap and took his car to pole”.

The difference was made in the central sector, between 6 and the exit of 9, friendly curves on which Hamilton built important days for his career, including his first success behind the wheel of a Mercedes.

Today he added a gem, managing to obtain one of the pole positions to remember, and after crossing the finish line the Lewis of the early years re-emerged, of the first world title or the seventh, in Turkey, all circumstances in which he struggled to hold back the emotion.

When Hamilton is excited, he becomes a flood even in front of the microphones, where he dispenses information that goes beyond the questions asked. “Today was a very different session than usual – he revealed – in Q1 with the hard tires the difficulty was getting the front tires up to temperature without overheating the rears, in Q3 the problem was the opposite, and I had to change my approach in a few minutes”.

“Round? All in apnea – she continued – and in the end I was practically out of breath. But it’s an amazing feeling, even though I’ve been here for quite some time, even though this is pole position number 104, well, it feels like the first. It’s hard to explain how special it is, we certainly didn’t expect to fight for the first position. In Q3, after the first ‘run’, I saw that Max wasn’t that far away, and I knew there were some points where I could still polish something, at 2, 4 and even 11, in the rest of the track I was already at my best. I tried, hoping to stay on track, and… yeah, it was epic, epic.”

Poleman Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen stepped aside for a day, also agreeing to celebrate Hamilton’s feat with the approach of someone who knows he has become the reference. Tomorrow will be another story, the Mercedes men themselves say so.

“Few illusions, I’m in another championship,” admitted Wolff, but Hamilton left him open a small glimmer. “For our part, I think we have good pace – he underlined – but Max’s is extraordinary, we saw it in the long runs both yesterday and today. But if there’s a way to hold our ground… let’s see, maybe we can fight. However, if in the end I’m in the top-3 it will still be a great result”.