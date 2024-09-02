Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4-4 was also at the Italian GP. It was not seen on the track at Monza among the historic single-seaters that lapped the Stradale, but it was the undisputed “queen” in the Club House of the Automobile Club Milano, much admired by enthusiasts who wanted to sniff the air of the paddock.

Why so much curiosity? The answer is simple: Lego and Aci Milano, with the initiative ‘United by love for racing’, have exhibited the brick reproduction of the 1988 McLaren MP4/4 driven by Ayrton Senna, one of the most iconic single-seaters that enthusiasts have been able to admire during the Italian GP weekend in Monza and which will then be visible at the Milanese headquarters of Aci in Corso Venezia, 43 until September 8.

The McLaren MP4/4 built with Lego bricks Photo by: Motorsport.com

The car was built in full size by Riccardo Zangelmi, the only Italian ‘Lego certified professional’, with 400,000 Lego bricks, 120 hours of design and 700 of construction for a weight of 610 kilograms. Next to the single-seater there was also a faithful reproduction in bricks of the helmet of the Brazilian driver, whose death is thirtieth anniversary this year.

Lego’s McLaren MP4/4 on display at the Italian GP Photo by: Motorsport.com

Once transferred to Milan, the McLaren MP4-4 will be the protagonist of an exhibition in which 29 models of racing cars in bricks made by Afol (Adults Fan of Lego) Luca Rusconi, who designed them, and Francesco Frangioja, who built them, will also be exhibited. The list includes the Tyrrell P34, the single-seater better known as the six-wheeler, that is, the F1 that was equipped with four front wheels, which raced in 1976 and 1977, competing in 30 GPs and winning in Sweden.