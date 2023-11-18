Las Vegas – Ferrari speeds through qualifying for the Las Vegas Formula 1 GP. Charles Leclerc took pole position of the Las Vegas GP with a time of 1’32”726 ahead of his teammate Carlos Sainz, who, however, will have to pay for the ten-place grid penalty that was inflicted on him after replacing the battery pack on his single-seater, which was damaged while driving over a manhole during yesterday’s first free practice. The front row is therefore completed by the world champion Max Verstappenwho came third at the wheel of Red Bull in today’s qualifying.

The second row of the starting grid for the Las Vegas grand prix will be made up of George Russell’s Mercedes and Pierre Gasly’s surprising Alpine. Alex Albon’s Williams followed in fifth ahead of the American host Logan Sargeant then Bottas, Magnussen and Alonso. Some big names like Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and the McLaren drivers are outside the top 10.