All in one curve. Charles Leclerc missed a great opportunity to bring Ferrari back to pole. He did it this afternoon due to a mistake in the central sector at Spa-Francorchamps, the scene of the 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

The Monegasque had started his latest attempt to get the pole of the Sprint Shootout with a record time in the first sector, which was also repeated in the last portion of the track. The error, however, arrived at Turn 9, already the site of several errors over the course of the weekend (Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen yesterday, Lance Stroll today) slightly wider than necessary.

The track, dry only along the trajectory, did not forgive the Ferrari driver’s mistake, forcing him to lift his foot to regain control of his SF-23. Charles led the Reds to the finish line by signing the fourth time, just behind his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. At the end of the Sprint Shootout, Leclerc showed all his disappointment to the microphones of the press.

“I’m really disappointed today. Yesterday we got the most out of the car and Max was too far ahead, but today we had the potential to take pole. Unfortunately I made a mistake at turn 9 and luckily I was able to keep the car on track, but I lost like 4 tenths, so I’m very disappointed today.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Today the car wasn’t at the limit. Today’s problem has nothing to do with the car. On the contrary, the SF-23 gave me great sensations and we really had the potential to take pole. Today it was my mistake “.

Ferrari has often performed well on the flying lap and in the qualifying sessions. Now he will have to confirm the good things seen today also in the short race.

“I made a mistake but, apart from that, the lap was very good. I think we did the best first and third sectors. I lost something in the second, but I think it was all due to the mistake I made and I ended up wide. It’s a wasted opportunity, but there’s still the Sprint Race to go through.”

“I hope I can have a great race where we start from. It will be in tricky conditions, because the weather keeps changing here. We’ll see what happens,” concluded Leclerc.