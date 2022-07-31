Another strategic error, yet another this season. What we saw in Monaco and Silvestone was also repeated in Budapest and once again it was Charles Leclerc who made the expense of incomprehensible strategic choices of the wall.

The Monegasque, who at the Hungaroring had an excellent chance of reducing the gap in the standings from Max Verstappen, finished the race in sixth position while the Red Bull driver achieved his eighth win of the season.

Ferrari shot itself in the foot with a strategy that left Leclerc himself perplexed. The Monegasque, who started from third place with medium tires, took the lead after having thrilled the public in an intense duel with George Russell.

With the “yellow” Pirellis the F1-75 showed a really competitive pace and on the occasion of the first stop the men on the wall mounted the same compound in Leclerc. Then the choice to make a second stop to mount hard tires which irremediably compromised the Monegasque’s race.

An incomprehensible decision considering how the Alpine went into crisis with both Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon when both returned to the track with hard tires.

A choice that did not satisfy Leclerc himself, who arrived in the interview ring rather gloomy and aware that now the delay in the standings from Verstappen (80 points ed.) Is almost unbridgeable.

“I am not happy. The first stint went well, the car had a good pace and with the averages the car was really good. The second stint was also very good and I had faith in the car ”.

“I also asked to extend the stint, but in the end we made a different decision and mounted the hard bikes. We wasted a lot of time there. I’ll have to talk to the team to improve ”.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When asked if it was possible to adopt a different strategy, perhaps imitating the one chosen for Sainz, Leclerc preferred to gloss over to avoid controversy and protect a team that continues to find itself in the storm.

“It wasn’t impossible to avoid the hards, but I don’t want to go into detail with the press. There will certainly be discussions because we need to improve ”.

After the Budapest appointment for the Formula 1 circus, it’s time to go on vacation for the summer break. Leclerc, however, admitted that he did not need the break despite the last two races certainly not unforgettable.

“I am very charged and I would have been so even without the summer break. This first part of the season was a swing of emotions. Something has always happened, but this year I feel in good shape and I can’t wait to get back on track ”.