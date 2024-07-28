“I am very disappointed with today’s result.” And it couldn’t have been otherwise. Starting from pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc not only didn’t fight for the win, but he also failed to take home the podium, finishing fourth behind the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, but also behind the McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

Leclerc got off to a good start, but was overtaken on the second lap by an aggressive Lewis Hamilton. For two-thirds of the race they were fighting for first place. Then, however, things changed. Russell’s aggressive strategy – a one-stopper that proved to be excellent – and increasingly marked bouncing in the final stint allowed Oscar Piastri to overtake the Ferrari driver.

At the end of the race, Leclerc was honest with a disarming brutality. Although he had dreamed of fighting with Hamilton to win, the truth is only one: Ferrari, today, does not have the pace to win. Not only to fight with Red Bull and McLaren, today the best, but not even with Mercedes, which in Spa took home an unexpected one-two.

“It’s very simple what happened today. We are not fast enough. I felt like we were the fourth fastest car today. And what disappoints me today is that we had McLaren and Red Bull behind us and we knew how strong they were. But today Mercedes was very strong with both cars. We thought we were going to race with them, but they were the strongest today.”

“We did a good job keeping Verstappen and Norris behind us at the end, but honestly fourth is the best possible result for us today. It’s not a good weekend. It would have been good if there was a Red Bull in front of us. But we have two Mercedes in front of us. That’s why I can’t consider this result positive.”

Leclerc then explained why he decided to make a second pit stop earlier than expected. The goal was to avoid the undercut of the drivers behind him. The one-stop strategy was considered, but it was also deemed too risky in the position he was in.

“We realised how good the Hard was for this track and we even considered the possibility of doing a one-stop. But in the situation we were in, second, there was the risk of being undercut by 3-4 cars. Doing a one-stop would have involved a lot of risks. At that point we decided to align ourselves with the others’ strategy”.

“Now, with hindsight, we could have made just one stop. But Russell did it because he had nothing to lose, while we did. In fact, we opted for the same strategy as the others but the pace wasn’t there. Instead, the choice made by Russell turned out to be the winning one.”

Ferrari continues to pay for bouncing, especially when the car is empty. It is no coincidence that the greatest difficulties in the fast sections came in the last stint. These, combined with the fact that Oscar Piastri’s McLaren had more pace than the Reds, knocked Leclerc off the podium.

“We had more bouncing in the final part of the race. So, the more we pushed in the high-speed corners, the more we struggled. Especially in the last stint of the race. It was certainly not as big as it has been in other races.”