Charles Leclerc has to thank Sebastian Vettel. The news of Seb’s retirement diverted the day’s attention from post-Paul Ricard, but in the traditional meeting with the media Leclerc still had to analyze what happened four days ago in France.

After the dutiful thanks to Vettel, Charles analyzed the reasons for his mistake but launched a clear message: I look forward. Leclerc also did the math, calculating that by winning all the remaining races on the calendar he would be champion even with Verstappen always second. An unreal scenario, but one that serves to make it clear that both Leclerc and Ferrari can still count on their strength. An important message, to still believe in it.

The news of the day is that of Vettel. What do you think?

“For me it is sad, but I think Seb will have pondered the decision for a long time, and I am sure he will be very happy in the future. It will be strange not to see him in the paddock, for my part I can say that I learned a lot when I had the chance to work with him, and he has always been kind to me. I will miss him, but I wish him all the best. I’m sure he will find other things that will make him happy in a different way ”.

Do you feel a little responsible?

“No, come on, I’m coming from a bad race, and if you talk like that I’ll feel even more depressed! No, I don’t feel responsible for that, I just tried to do my job as best I could ”.

Do you have a particular memory related to the two years spent as a teammate of Seb?

“There are many moments, mostly off the track, simple moments that we have experienced at the factory and generally the way our relationship has evolved over time. When I arrived at Ferrari I was very impressed, probably in his eyes I would have been strange, but in reality I was just shy and sometimes I didn’t know what to say when I was with him. Now Seb is a friend, we always write to each other, and he did it again on Sunday after the race, he always tries to cheer me up when I’m going through a difficult moment. It’s nice to see how I’ve grown since I met him for the first time ”.

Are you ready to leave after Paul Ricard?

“It doesn’t make sense to keep thinking about what happened, it doesn’t help me. I made a mistake, it cost me a lot of points, I’m aware of it and that’s it. Now I just have to move on, focus 100% for this weekend and try to do the best job possible. We have to try to win this race, and then I’m sure it will go well ”.

How confident are you that you can do well on this track?

“I think we will have a good car, personally in the past at both Paul Ricard and Budapest I fought a lot, but before this season it was like that in Australia too, and instead I had a great weekend in Melbourne. I hope this weekend can reverse this trend here too ”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Did you understand what led you to make the Paul Ricard mistake? Was there too much pressure?

“No, the real pressure was on previous laps, when Max was attacked behind me. When he switched to a different strategy, I knew I just had to push and focus on my race, and that’s what I was doing. But obviously when you fight with the limits, sometimes mistakes can happen, I went too far, and this is it ”.

You are known for being self-critical, what will you change?

“It is difficult to answer, but you learn from any mistake. Probably the approach, I was pushing a lot and Max was doing it too, and this is what led me to fail. Is it difficult to give up one or two tenths to avoid making a mistake? Probably not, but now I just want to look ahead and that’s it ”.

Do you think victory in the world championship is still possible?

“I’ll believe it until the end”.

How did you mentally ‘reset’ yourself?

“I stayed home. My mother and my brothers came to see me on Sunday evening, my friends on Tuesday evening, they all supported me ”.

You immediately took responsibility for what happened. Are you surprised to see fans reacted by saying you shouldn’t take full responsibility?

“Listening to my radio messages I understand that some doubts have crept in. I was focused on reversing but there were no problems on the car ”.

Do you think Ferrari has built a certain advantage over Red Bull in managing developments?

“We have a very good car. What surprises me most is the race pace and tire management, as we have seen very well in Austria. We evaluated some things on the Saturday night after the qualifying race, especially in terms of driving, and this seems to have led us to take a good step forward which will be positive for the rest of the season. But in qualifying they still seem to be pretty strong ”.

Did any other driver write or call you after last Sunday’s race?

“Yes, some of them did. Mostly… let’s say the most experienced ”.

Ferrari hasn’t won a world championship for several years. Is this an aspect that weighs on your mind?

“No, really not. I don’t think about it, Ferrari is always Ferrari, but today we are in a different context. The last two years have been very difficult for us, we have made an incredible step forward this season, we are back fighting for the win. Obviously the goal remains to become World Champions, but the fact that so many years have passed since the last world victory does not add any pressure ”.

Do you think you will be stronger with another year of experience on your shoulders?

“We have the pace it takes to win a championship, we just have to put it all together. Reliability was a problem, we lost a lot of points and we will try to grow. Let’s hope we don’t have to deal with it any more from now to the end of the season, the goals are still possible. For my part, there is always great positivity ”.

Do you think that the hopes in a world key also pass through potential technical problems that could affect Red Bull and Verstappen?

“If we win all the remaining races, with Max always second, we can still win the title. I rely on myself, even if it is a rather demanding task. Let’s see how it goes, I know it’s a very optimistic goal, but I want to see it like this ”.