After a long wait, the big day has finally arrived, that of the launch of a new Ferrari where expectations, hopes and curiosities are born. During the press conference with the media held in Maranello at the end of January, the new Team Principal Fred Vasseur made no secret that the SF-23 should be the car with which the Maranello team wants to aspire to conquer both world titles.

The confirmed Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will defend the colors of the Scuderia, with the Monegasque who wants to redeem a 2022 that started in the best way but ended subdued, thanks to a car that had by now lost ground from the other leading teams. Over the winter, the team worked to fix some of the F1-75’s weak points, especially in terms of aerodynamics and reliability, further refining various solutions. The work carried out also at the suspensive level is important.

The ambition of the number 16 is the same as that of the team, to bring the world titles back to Maranello and, to do so, it will take both to win more victories than last year and to find greater consistency in terms of results. From the indications obtained from the work on the simulator, the Monegasque’s feeling with the new car seems positive, even if some interventions will require some small adjustments in terms of driving style.

Tell us your emotions the first time you saw the SF23

“It was wonderful. I saw it just two minutes ago fully assembled for the first time, but it’s always a fantastic feeling, it means that the start of the season is very close. We have worked a lot on the new car and it is finally complete. The tests will be soon, then the first race”

You finished second last season with three wins, after a fantastic start to the season. What can you tell us about this year?

“We want to improve. Last year we took a good step forward, we have to do the same this year, hoping to win the world championship. This is the goal for the team and for the team, to win more races and be more consistent from the first to the last race and hopefully we can take the title”.

How did the SF-23 look in the simulator compared to last year?

“Good. We clearly always have to wait before seeing the car on the track to correlate the data, but the feeling on the simulator was positive. There are some differences so we need to adjust the riding style a bit, but the overall feeling is good. I think the weaknesses we had last year have improved with this year’s car, which was the aim, but clearly we have to wait for the first few laps to fully understand.

The winter break was longer than in previous seasons. How did you prepare?

“I spent my winter break training for the most part. In the first part I relaxed with my family and friends, but after that I trained hard. I went to the Italian mountains, spent a couple of weeks there, intense training. It actually didn’t seem that long, but that’s okay, because I missed racing.”

Are you watching any races carefully this year?

“I think like every year, Monaco and Monza are two special events for us and for me. Monaco is my home race, Monza is the home race for the team and we have a lot of support there. So these two races. And Las Vegas will be a special event, a new Grand Prix on the calendar, Formula 1 is becoming more and more important in the United States, I’m sure it will be special.”