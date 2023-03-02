Leclerc postpones everything until Saturday evening, when the first official ranking of 2023 will be printed at the end of qualifying. Charles wants to start from a fixed point, and is cautious while waiting for the first verdict of the season. It assumes that at the moment Red Bull has something more, an unquantifiable “something” but which it believes is in any case within the reach of the development program in the works in Maranello.

The 2022 injury is well present, Leclerc knows that the world match starts this weekend but will go on for many months, and what the team will be able to do from the beginning of spring until next autumn will be fundamental to deal with it. Starting well is important, but keeping up is even more so.

You were Max’s closest challenger in 2022. Can Ferrari do better this year?

“That’s the goal. They have completed some good tests, Max seems to be very, very strong. It’s just testing, it’s true, so it’s difficult to quantify exactly the values ​​in the field, but they seem to be a bit ahead of us. So we have some work to do, but it’s just the beginning, the goal is definitely to do better”.

Tell us more about last week’s tests, how many Ferraris did we actually see?

“I don’t think I mean it… we haven’t shown everything, but Red Bull hasn’t shown everything either, and I think in general nobody has. We will only have a first real picture on Saturday in qualifying, at the moment it is very difficult to know exactly how we are. But the feeling tells me that we are probably just a little behind”.

Twelve 12 ago you won this race starting from pole position, how much is an advantage for a team to start a season well?

“It’s important, of course, but as we saw last year…that’s not all. Development throughout the season is just as important, maybe even more so, but I think we still had some good testing in a way, we did a lot of laps without having any reliability issues. And we did all the tests we had planned, which is really very important, so overall it was positive tests.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Did you feel the need for a new team principal at Ferrari? What do you think Fred Vasseur will bring to the team and what impact has he had so far from your perspective?

“Well, it’s still early days, but I think what Fred is really very good at is getting the best out of people by putting them in the best conditions. And we can already see some benefits on that front, so that’s great. I’m pretty sure he’ll discover many more things in a race weekend starting tomorrow, we’re still at the beginning of his journey to get to know the team. But it was impressive to see how quickly he found himself at ease with such a great team, this was also important.”

If, as many think in the paddock, Red Bull will be at least half a second faster than their opponents per lap this weekend, what makes you hope they can be beaten in the race for the world championship?

“It is still too early to tell. During the tests depending on the time many parameters changed, so it is very difficult to judge. But having said that, I fully believe in my team and the updates we are preparing, we have a precise program of what we will bring in the coming months and it looks positive. We’ll focus on ourselves, and I’m sure we’ll do a great job.

Will Aston Martin be a direct opponent?

“Yes, I think they will be in the leading group.”

In addition to a new team principal there is also a new head of strategy and probably other changes as well. Is it a step forward?

“I think so, there have been some changes but, again, I don’t want to dwell on this point. We’re trying to do what’s best for the team, Fred has already seen some things. Also in this case it is too early to judge, we will see over time whether these were the right choices”.

When Max points out that his car is the best anywhere, do you think it’s a warning to all the opponents?

“We compromised and took a direction. Speed ​​was a weak point for us in 2022, and we focused on this aspect by improving the situation, but this has resulted in a loss of corner speed at the moment. Overall I think the work has been done in the right direction, all the weaknesses we had last year have improved and I’m confident it’s a better car overall. How much better? The first answer will come in qualifying on Saturday.”