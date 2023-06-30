A smile can sometimes mean more than a thousand words. This is the feeling that transpired today looking at Charles Leclerc at the conclusion of qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix. The new technical package introduced on this week’s filming day made its debut on the SF-23 and the responses were very positive, because the two Reds slipped into second and third position.

The Monegasque bowed to Max Verstappen by just 48 thousandths and returned to clawing a front row that he had been missing for quite some time this season, right on the track where 12 months ago there was the last victory for him and for the Cavallino.

So there was very little to hit the big target, but Charles’s smile and words gave the idea that this time the step forward is really concrete. Not surprisingly, a thank you has also arrived to the men of Maranello for the work done to anticipate the news.

“It’s a good feeling to have finally managed to do clean qualifying again and get back on the front row, but the sensations were a little bit better in the last two races. In Q1 and Q2 I tried to build the lap I had to do in Q3 and I managed to put everything together right on the last lap. I got very close to Max, it wasn’t enough today, but all in all we didn’t expect to be so close to Red Bull, so it’s a big step forward.” said Leclerc in parc fermé to Jolyon Palmer’s microphone.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I would like to thank all the guys at the factory for the work they have done over the last two or three weeks to get the package ahead of schedule. They have done an impressive job and it has helped us to have the good performance we had today. Now we will have to confirm them tomorrow and in Sunday’s race, but today we managed to put everything together and I’m really happy.”, he added.

After a disappointing qualifying, Ferrari had already shown that it had taken an important step in terms of tire management and race pace in the Canadian GP. Which Leclerc hopes to be able to confirm at the Red Bull Ring as well.

“The race pace looked good in Montreal and it’s consistency that we need to focus on now. We’ll have to see if we can match Canada’s pace on Sunday, but Red Bull has always managed to have something more in the race so far. If we manage to put them in difficulty, we will be happy,” he concluded.

