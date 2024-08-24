It will take a miracle. Charles Leclerc didn’t mince words when talking about tomorrow’s race at Zandvoort, home of the Dutch Grand Prix. Ferrari, which hasn’t brought any updates for the SF-24 to Verstappen’s homeland, resumed the season where it ended just before the summer break: as the fourth fastest. The Monte-Carlo native signed a sixth time that, if …Continue reading
#Leclerc #tenths #Podium #miracle
GTWC | Magny-Cours: Porsche-Rutronik triumphs forcefully in Race 1
Patric Niederhauser and Sven Muller took a historic first win for the Rutronik Racing Porsche in Race 1 of the...
Leave a Reply