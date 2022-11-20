The second part of 2022 was very complicated for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari, but at least it ended with a smile. The Monegasque’s second place in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earned both him and the Cavallino the place of honor in the World Championship among the Constructors.

After a period that seemed endless, above all, the F1-75 has returned to play with the Red Bull armada, especially as regards tire management, which was the key that allowed Leclerc to prevail in the fight for the charge of vice-champion with Sergio Perez.

In fact, at the start, Charles had seen the two Red Bulls trying to impose the pace, but he was really good at managing his pace: when the Mexican returned to the pits for his second stop, together with the team he decided to try to risk a strategy with a single stop, and it was a choice that paid off in the end.

The last few laps were a pain, with Checo continuing to eat tenths of tenths from him in third position, but not enough to get the DRS from him in the last lap. Leclerc therefore completed a mission that seemed almost impossible yesterday, and he did so keeping a pace very similar to that of Verstappen, who made his own strategy, even if it is not known how much he was administering.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1 75, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1 75 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

At the end of the race, however, the joy was clearly visible on the Ferrari driver’s face: “I gave 110% from the first to the last lap, honestly. It was a perfect race for us, we couldn’t do much more. The only possibility to beat Checo was to have a different strategy and we did it. We managed to make one stop work and I’m very happy,” he said into Jenson Button’s microphone as he got out of his car.

The season ended with this last satisfaction, but the Monegasque is already turning his gaze to 2023, not hiding that the goal will be to try to do even better, and then assault the world champion crown.

“I hope that next year we can go one step further to be able to fight for the World Championship. Considering where we were last year, it was already a big step forward. Towards the end of the season I think we improved in terms of strategy , but we still have to work on the race pace, because we always struggle a little bit more on Sundays. But we’ll do it during the winter break to make up more ground,” he concluded.