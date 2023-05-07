“It is not acceptable”. Charles Leclerc didn’t mince words to comment on the second mistake in two days made in the first sector of the Miami track, venue for the fifth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, which will force him to start the race from seventh on the grid next to Esteban Ocon.

The Monegasque of Ferrari, after making a mistake under braking in the last sector during the first attempt of Q3, went off the track a few tens of meters before the point of impact where he was the protagonist of an accident during the second free practice session that took place during the Italian night between Friday and Saturday.

The search for the limit to try to battle with the Red Bulls for pole position turned out to be a boomerang move, which backfired on the Ferrari driver.

At the end of qualifying, Leclerc made no excuses. On the contrary, he immediately took the blame for the accident honestly, but also letting the frustration of the driver shine through who would like to have a vehicle that is good enough to fight on equal terms with the Red Bulls, but who doesn’t actually own it yet.

“It’s difficult for everyone. In two days I made two mistakes in the same corners, so yes, it’s not acceptable. I’m always very strict with myself and today didn’t go well. Often in qualifying I manage to get the most out of my car , but yes, in the end it’s the same mistake I made yesterday”.

Stewards remove Charles Leclerc’s damaged car, Ferrari SF-23, from the circuit Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc also commented on the incident, giving his version of the dynamic in a nutshell. Like yesterday, he lost the rear of his Ferrari, crashing into the barriers on the escape route outside turn 7.

“I lost the rear, I tried to recover but I lost it in turn 7. We were going well, but to make good laps you have to finish them. In the end I wasn’t able to do it in Q3 and this also nullified what I did earlier “.

If qualifying was nothing short of disappointing for Leclerc, the race may not necessarily be the theater of redemption. Charles has openly said that he has not found a satisfactory balance and also for this reason the race could be more difficult than expected, weather permitting.

“At the moment I’m struggling a bit with the balance, but we’ll see how it goes tomorrow,” concluded the Monegasque from Ferrari.