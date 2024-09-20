Charles Leclerc demonstrated, if there was still any need, how at ease he is on street circuits by putting in a strong Friday at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, home of the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver achieved the best time during the first free practice session, while in the second he was beaten only by Lando Norris and, what’s more, by just 58 thousandths of a second.

Leclerc, in the night session, signed his best time with a set of Soft tyres that had already done 4 laps, or at least one attempt at a fast lap. Therefore his time takes on even more value in view of tomorrow.

The Monegasque Ferrari driver, however, is satisfied up to a certain point. In his opinion there is still room for improvement starting with the setup. Furthermore, the Maranello team will have to pay attention to the weather, which is variable up to and including Sunday.

“Today went well but there is still some work to do: The car is not yet at the point I would like. We are still trying to improve it and then also the weather should be quite uncertain until the end, so we will have to be good at adapting quickly to the various situations.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“But it was definitely a good Friday. It wasn’t the best, it wasn’t the worst, so we still have room for improvement. We have to keep pushing.”

“We need to improve the balance of the car, put all the things together and that should translate into a good step for tomorrow.”

Leclerc doesn’t hide. In his opinion, Ferrari is among the teams that will fight to win in Marina Bay, but the gaps inflicted on the others (half a second on the first of his pursuers, teammate Carlos Sainz) will be smaller tomorrow.

“I think we’re in the mix to win, but I think the situation will be very different tomorrow. I would be very surprised if I had the same gap over everyone else, you know, between me and third place. I really think the gaps will be much, much closer tomorrow than they were today.”