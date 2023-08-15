Ferrari has not won a Formula 1 Drivers’ title for 16 years. The Builders one from 15. Yet its charm is intact and very powerful. All riders would like to race for the Prancing Horse at least for a few races, because the history that the Italian team has written in the past remains indelible.

Charles Leclerc is facing one of the darkest periods in terms of results for the Scuderia, this year led by Frédéric Vasseur after the changeover with Mattia Binotto. A season of reconstruction, the umpteenth, which however seems to give confidence to the Monegasque.

And this is not a trivial aspect, because the 25-year-old’s contract with Ferrari is nearing its end. In Maranello, therefore, it won’t be enough to focus on the team, on the performance of the 2023 car and on preparing for next year’s. It will be necessary to keep the foundations firm and Leclerc is part of the basis on which to build a cycle that can bring Ferrari back to the top of Formula 1.

In the exclusive interview granted to Motorsport.com, the Monegasque driver said he has not yet started any talks about renewing his contract with Ferrari, but he has launched very important signals for his future and that of the Prancing Horse.

Roberto Chinchero, Motorsport.com Journalist and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

No desire to escape, no temptation strong enough to make him give in. His biggest dream remains to win the Drivers’ World title wearing red overalls. Ferrari’s.

“I’ve always loved Ferrari, and it’s always been my dream to be where I am today. It’s clear that no one within the team is happy with the situation we’re in, but I feel at home here. I can’t add much because there has not yet been a negotiation, apart from a few jokes”.

“We had other priorities [sino a ora, rispetto al rinnovo del contratto]and we probably still have them, we’re just focusing on what’s really important, which is getting back to being competitive as quickly as possible.”

“I think every driver considers all the different options, but in my case the first dream is to become world champion with Ferrari, I want it more than anything, so if there is the slightest chance that it could happen, I will have no doubts and I will push to stay where I am”.

Important words for a sportsman, especially nowadays, where communication is often so studied as to leave several doors open so as not to preclude any opportunities. It will be necessary to have a competitive single-seater, the one that was the F1-75 in the first half of last season, and it will be necessary to keep it until the end in order to aspire to bring back to Maranello the titles that have been missing for over 5 decades. Ferrari knows this, and Leclerc knows it too, who continues to believe in his red-dyed dream.

Read the exclusive interview with Charles Leclerc on Motorsport.com CLICK HERE.