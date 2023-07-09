If yesterday’s missed front row had been a quiet disappointment, today’s race was a real cold shower for Ferrari. After starting from the fourth box of the grid, Charles Leclerc was in fact presented in ninth place under the checkered flag of the British Grand Prix.

The Monegasque was never able to find the right rhythm, but he was also penalized by a Safety Car which allowed many drivers behind him to gain positions against him, given that he had already stopped early to defend the fourth place from a possible undercut by George Russell.

Even though he too had a set of new tires at that point, he wasn’t able to recover positions, except the one against his teammate Carlos Sainz, who instead was among those who remained on the track and was a little more in difficulty. However, the balance can only be negative, because today it was precisely the performance of the SF-23 that was missing.

“In the first stint, we didn’t have much degradation but neither did we have too much pace. Then we stopped a little early, perhaps to anticipate Russell’s stop, who otherwise would have come back if we had stayed on the track. For that matter, I understand that we came back early Then we were also unlucky with the Safety Car, which caused many cars to overtake us,” Leclerc told Sky Sport F1.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, is filmed in the paddock Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“At that point it was impossible to overtake: I had pace, but there was no way because Albon also had the DRS ahead of me all the laps. But the main problem is the pace. Today we struggled in the fast corners, especially in traction we did a lot effort compared to the others, and we paid for it,” he added.

Unlike several competing teams, Ferrari did not mount the soft tires today, not even when Leclerc returned for his second pit stop during the Safety Car. In this case, however, Charles’ thinking was aligned with that of the team.

“On that one, I have no doubts that it was the right choice, because we had a set of new mediums, which I’m sure would have gone better than the used softs. The problem is that I had a train of cars with the DRS in front and there was little to do,” he concluded.

