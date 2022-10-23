We must try to look at the glass half full at Ferrari at the end of the Texas Grand Prix. The race began immediately uphill when Carlos Sainz jr., Started from pole, traveled a few tens of meters before being hit on the left side by George Russell and then sadly retired to the pits.

The hopes of redemption by the Red team thus fell on Charles Leclerc and the Monegasque did everything to try to put an end to a fast of victories that has been going on since July.

Charles was fantastic both in the duel with Sergio Perez in the opening bars and in the one with Max Verstappen immediately after the second stop.

The two-time world champion and the Monegasque Ferrari gave life to an intense battle that thrilled the public, but in the end, thanks to a technically superior Red Bull, it was the Dutchman.

Leclerc, as already seen several times in this second part of the season, had to raise the white flag when tire degradation became important and so he had to settle for a third place that leaves a bit of a bitter taste in the mouth.

“I am satisfied with the podium considering that I started from 12th position” said Charles at the end of the race. “It’s a good result. However, if we look at the overall race it is a bit disappointing. We had the pace, but then we felt a little too degraded. In the end, the third place starting twelfth is not bad ”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Leclerc underlined how much the Texas track represents a physical challenge for the drivers. The American circuit is undoubtedly one of the most popular, unlike the new racetracks which leave little to the imagination …

“It is one of the toughest races because the G forces acting on the body are very important due to the particular shape of the track. And when you find yourself without any more tires, everything becomes more complicated ”.

Charles then urged Ferrari to commit to solving the problem of tire degradation that clipped the wings of the F1-75 from mid-season onwards and confirmed that there will be no news on the car in seven days in Mexico.

“It was a good race. I had some good duels with Checo and also with Max, but we have to keep working to try to give them more trouble in the final stages ”.

“No updates are planned for Mexico. We will try to make the most of the package we have ”.