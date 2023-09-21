Charles Leclerc hopes that Red Bull’s ‘bad’ weekend in Singapore can have an encore, the only scenario in which he believes it is possible to aim for a stage victory. Concretely, according to Charles, there is the objective of second place in the Constructors’ classification, an important goal considering the difficulties that Ferrari had to face at the beginning of the season.

Leclerc confirmed the step forward made by the team after Zandvoort, important but not yet sufficient to be able to aim for success without help from Red Bull. Regarding his role as Sainz’s ‘squire’ at the Marina Bay weekend, he admits that it wasn’t easy, but also that everything was clear before qualifying.

Ferrari confirmed its competitiveness at Monza and Marina Bay, two very different circuits in terms of characteristics. What can you expect here in Suzuka?

“This season it is very difficult to predict the performance of any team, there are big changes as the tracks change. We didn’t expect Red Bull to struggle so much in Singapore, just as we didn’t expect us to be so fast. Obviously I hope that a nice surprise can arrive this weekend too, but I believe that Red Bull will be in front, while we will compete with McLaren and Mercedes.”

However, it seems that in the last few races you have found something more…

“After Zandvoort we have a good understanding of our car. Some tests we did in Holland were very useful for the whole team and we had confirmation of this in the following weekends. I believe it was an important step to better understand our package and above all for future developments. In the short term I don’t think this will help us always fight for victory, but at least we will be able to maximize our package a little more. With Mercedes and McLaren we are playing to the limit, so we have to be at our best every weekend.”

Is there any additional concern considering that this weekend we return to the harder compounds?

“No, I don’t think this will play a significant role in our competitiveness, I’m not worried about the hard tyres.”

Charles Leclerc with Esteban Ocon in the Suzuka paddock Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Usually the fight for second place is not a competitive match. But given that it is one of the few verdicts still to be written, do you think it would be a small victory for the team to be able to finish the season in second place considering the difficulties you had at the start of the championship?

“Last year we finished second in the Constructors’ standings, so the objective this season was to try to win, but after the first races we understood that this target was not realistic, Red Bull has confirmed itself in a category of its own. So yes, looking at this season the best we can achieve is second place and we will do everything to do that. It will be tough because Mercedes are very close in terms of performance, it will be an exciting end to the season. It’s a shame that this comparison is for second place and not first.”

Last weekend Max came under investigation for two incidents in qualifying. Were you surprised by the stewards’ decisions not to impose penalties on the starting grid? Do you have doubts about the judging methods?

“Yes, I was a bit surprised, especially regarding the episode in the pit lane as it could give rise to similar behavior in the future. But we have an open channel with the FIA, we discuss all the doubts that emerge during the race weekends, and we will talk about it at tomorrow’s briefing.”

Has Carlos’ victory in Singapore changed anything in the way you behave as teammates?

“Well, it gave a great boost to the team, especially after the first part of the season we had. Obviously it was difficult for me, but if you had asked me four or five races ago I would have replied that Red Bull would have won all the Grands Prix on the calendar, so to hope for a success you had to be ready to seize a chance. opportunity, if it arose.”

“In Singapore they weren’t actually in top form, and Ferrari did an incredible job being at the right time at the right time. And Carlos did a great job too. The win was a great confidence boost for the team, I’m two or three races that we know we are improving, we are working in the right direction. With Carlos I think we have always worked well, it was clear even before qualifying that whoever found himself in first position could count on the help of those in the shoulders. We did a good job, and I’m really happy that the team was able to win. And this motivates me even more to try to win a Grand Prix before the end of the season.”