There is more than a hint of disappointment at Ferrari at the end of qualifying for the Hungarian GP, ​​especially for a session from which much more was expected. In the Monegasque’s words there is almost a hint of resignation, because the Reds expected to do well in Hungary, aiming at least for the front row.

Instead, at the end of Saturday’s practice, the Maranello team finds itself with a sixth and eleventh place which forces it to attempt a comeback in the race, especially on a track where the track position has its particular relevance. It is no coincidence that the same Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur, did not hide that expectations were quite different but, with such small gaps, every little mistake, even in terms of preparation, weighs considerably.

During the interviews, Leclerc admitted that he was overall satisfied with the interpretation of his attempt in Q3, which took him to sixth position, even if he admitted that some sliding problems in the last sector weighed on the classification. Having lost the rear on several occasions during the session, the Monegasque arrived in the final split with overheated tires. Compared to the poleman, in fact, the Prancing Horse rider only lost about a tenth and a half in that section.

“The last sector wasn’t particularly good because I made a couple of snaps during the lap and lost my rear tyres. I may have lost five cents which would have allowed me to gain a few positions, but honestly the lap was good,” the Ferrarista told Sky Sport at the end of qualifying, adding that he was surprised to have finished behind the two McLarens.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“We struggle in general with the car’s performance at the moment. We have McLaren ahead of us surprisingly, because we expected them to have taken a step forward only on the fast corners, but today we see that they have taken a step forward in general. We hope that the next updates will lead us to fight with them”.

Although in the past there have been examples of races distorted by various factors, such as that of last season, generally at the Hungaroring the track position won in qualifying determines a large part of the progress of the race, because it can put you in open air or in the middle of the group, with the risk of excessively overheating the tyres. Tomorrow the Monegasque will start from the third row, with five cars in front of him: “The format is the same for everyone, so in the end I don’t think it will have a negative influence more on us than on the others. The degradation wasn’t bad when we did the simulations, but the pace didn’t seem very good. Let’s see, it’s difficult to compare the stints with a format like this, but if we do a good job in terms of tire management, anything is possible, because here it’s the aspect that makes the difference”.

Leclerc will also start behind Zhou’s Alfa Romeo who, yesterday, was quite optimistic about the chances of getting into Q3: “Valtteri is behind me, I think. They were very strong, yesterday the team showed me the simulations of what they thought the values ​​would be like on the field, and honestly they were fine, the simulation before today, and yesterday I thought ‘there might be something wrong with this and it could be a mistake’ and they proved me wrong today because the team expected it. Again once, we have a lot of work to do,” added the Ferrarista.