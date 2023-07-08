On paper, Silverstone was a track where Ferrari could have had a little more difficulty than the big step forward shown in Austria, and it has been to some extent so far. It is true that this time the SF-23s had to settle for fourth and fifth place on the grid, but even on the British track they have so far confirmed to be faster than the Mercedes and Aston Martins.

The surprise of the day, however, were the McLarens, who clawed at second and third place with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, also amazing Charles Leclerc, who will line up behind them tomorrow, in fourth position: “They’re going really fast, you have to see the race pace, but today I was definitely surprised by what Lando and Oscar did,” the Monegasque told Sky Sport F1.

However, the positive note is that the updates introduced in Austria seem to work quite well on this track too, because Leclerc was in line to beat the MCL60s up to the second sector, then perhaps he exaggerated in T3 and paid for it. “The approach I took paid off, at least up to the last sector. In these conditions it’s very difficult, because as soon as you go over the limit you lose a little more than usual. Even at turns 6 and 7 I struggled.” has explained.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The other good news today is that in the early stages of qualifying there were again those conditions that had put him in great difficulty in the last few races, when you have to use slicks on a wet track, and this time he didn’t have any major problems advance to Q3.

“However, there are some positive aspects, because I’m happy with the step forward we’ve made in the conditions of Q1 and Q2, the ones in which I didn’t do well in the last few Grands Prix. I’m not yet at the level I’d like to be, but it’s already a lot better. I felt much more at ease. Then in Q3 sometimes it’s good and sometimes not, today is one of those days, but I gave everything”.

As usual this season, Verstappen seems to be out of reach for everyone, but Charles seems confident he can try to play it with McLaren and Mercedes for the role of first of the “others”.

“The goal is to go and take at least second place. We have no doubts that Mercedes are very strong on the long run, on the other hand there are some question marks on McLaren, because we didn’t expect them to be so strong in qualifying. Me in FP1 I had a good feeling, but then in FP2 I didn’t lap and it seemed we were struggling a little more, so I don’t have the answers yet”.

