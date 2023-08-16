n this season the two Ferrari drivers have not always found themselves in agreement and on several occasions the radio messages have highlighted disagreements on their approach. In Australia, Leclerc said he was dissatisfied with not having received the tow he expected from Sainz in qualifying.In the Austrian GP, ​​Sainz intervened via radio at the start of the race to ask Ferrari for the position of … Continue reading

#Leclerc #Tension #Sainz #disproportionate #speeches