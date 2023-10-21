F1 Qualifying Austin, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Charles Leclerc 1:34.723

Ferrari 2. Lando Norris 1:34.853

McLaren 2nd Row 3. Lewis Hamilton 1:34.862

Mercedes 4. Carlos Sainz 1:34.945

Ferrari 3rd Row 5. George Russell 1:35.079

Mercedes 6. Max Verstappen 1:35.081

Red Bull 4th Row 7. Pierre Gasley 1:35.089

Alpine 8. Esteban Or with 1:35.154

Alpine 5th Row 9. Sergio Perez 1.35.173 Red Bull 10. Oscars Plates 1:35.467 McLaren 6th Row 11. Yuki Tsunoda 1:35.697

AlphaTauri 12. Guanyu Zhou 1:35.698

Alfa Romeo 7th Row 13. Valtteri Bottas 1:35.858

Alfa Romeo 14. Kevin Magnussen 1,35,880 Haas 8th Row 15. Daniel Ricciardo 1:35.974 AlphaTauri 16. Nico Hülkenberg 1:36.235

Haas 9th Row 17. Fernando Alonso 1:36.268

Aston Martin 18. Alexander Albon 1:36.315

Williams 10th Row 19. Spears Stroll 1:36.589

Aston Martin 20. Logan Sargeant 1:36.827

Williams

F1 Qualifying Austin, the news

Charles Leclerc wins the 21st pole position of his career: in Austin the Monegasque pulls out a great lap, even better than the one in Free Practice, even on a Ferrari which in the snake of Austin is not comfortable. The #16 hits a time of 1:34.723 and for the third time in this difficult 2023 will start in front of everyone, also including the pole in Spa favored by Max Verstappen’s penalty.

The Ferrari driver, celebrating his 100th qualifying in red in the best possible way, precedes Lando by 130 thousandths Norris, who as often happens manages to extract 100% of the potential of his McLaren. In the second row Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz, at +0.139 and +0.222 respectively: the Briton seemed to have an edge for pole judging by the Free Practice, but he almost always paid for a last sector that wasn’t up to par. On Sunday he will still be fighting for the positions that count, on a Mercedes that seems to have benefited from the new base in terms of race pace.

A complicated Q3 for Verstappenwho finds himself ahead of Sergio Perez in the first attempt and clearly complains about it over the radio in the last time attacks gets pole position but his time is canceled due to overtaking track limits in curve-19. The Dutchman, even on a bad day, beat Sergio Perez (except by 18 thousandths after Q2 and even behind the two Alpines in Q3). Oscar Piastri’s tenth place was disappointing, while Fernando’s elimination in Q1 was surprising Alonso: for the first time the Spaniard does not participate in Q3, he will even start from 17th position in an Aston Martin which already had brake problems in Free Practice but has been in free fall for months compared to the rosy prospects at the start of the season.

F1 Qualifying Austin, live

Here you can reread all the live coverage of the Austin qualifying sessions.

The program and the rankings

Formula 1 returns to the track at 7.30pm tomorrow evening for the Sprint Shootout, the “short” qualifications that will generate the Sprint starting grid. The mini-race, scheduled over 19 laps (or one hour), will begin at midnight. The actual Grand Prix will be on Sunday, which will start at 9pm. This weekend will not only host the penultimate Sprint weekend of the 2023 Formula 1: the MotoGP will in fact be taking place at Phillip Island, and due to the last-minute change of program there will immediately be a dish big, the canonical Grand Prix which exceptionally takes place tomorrow morning at 6.10.